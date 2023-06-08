Ivanhoe Electric Announces the Election of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PHOENIX, June 8, 2023 - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. ("Ivanhoe Electric") (NYSE American:IE)(TSX:IE) announces the results of voting by shareholders at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") held today in Tempe, Arizona. The election of the director nominees was confirmed with voting results as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Against % Against Withheld % Withheld Robert Friedland 73,927,159 98.00 % 1,510,836 2.00 % 580 0.00 % Taylor Melvin 75,340,904 99.87 % 97,061 0.13 % 610 0.00 % Russell Ball 68,258,527 90.48 % 7,179,438 9.52 % 610 0.00 % Hirofumi Katase 74,221,317 98.39 % 1,216,648 1.61 % 610 0.00 % Patrick Loftus-Hills 75,414,191 99.97 % 23,773 0.03 % 611 0.00 % Victoire de Margerie 75,347,441 99.88 % 90,533 0.12 % 601 0.00 % Priya Patil 67,869,386 89.97 % 7,568,338 10.03 % 851 0.00 % Ronald Vance 75,419,891 99.98 % 17,884 0.02 % 800 0.00 %

In addition, shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte LLP as Ivanhoe Electric's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 with 78,208,824 shares voted for (99.97%), 23,575 voted against (0.03%) and 115 withheld (0.00%).

A total of 78,232,514 or 84.15% of Ivanhoe Electric's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Annual Meeting.

Ivanhoe Electric is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. Ivanhoe Electric uses its Typhoon™ transmitter, an accurate and powerful geophysical survey system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc., to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as well as to potentially discover deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Through its controlling interest in VRB Energy, Ivanhoe Electric also develops and manufactures advanced grid-scale vanadium redox battery storage systems. Finally, through advancing its portfolio of electric metals projects located primarily in the United States, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as projects in Montana, Nevada, Oregon and North Carolina, Ivanhoe Electric is also well positioned to support American supply chain independence by delivering the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

