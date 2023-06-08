Greencastle Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

Toronto, June 8, 2023 - Greencastle Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VGN) ("Greencastle" or the "Company") announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 378,933 stock options (the "Options") issued pursuant to its stock option plan on August 25, 2021.

The Options were cancelled to ensure compliance with the limits set forth by Company's Stock Option Plan considering the decrease in the Company's capitalization from its normal course issuer bid.

The Options were granted to certain officers and directors of the Company and had an exercise price of $0.10 and an expiry date of August 25, 2026.

For additional information, please visit www.greencastle.ltd or contact:

Anthony Roodenburg

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 416-367-4571 ext. 222.

