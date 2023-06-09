New Addition to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 9, 2023 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. ("Eastfield") (TSXV:ETF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Titley to the Board of Directors. Gavin is currently an Exploration Manager for NorthWest Copper, a Vancouver-based copper-gold explorer and developer operating in British Columbia. Gavin holds degrees in Geology and English from the University of Victoria and has more than a decade of experience working on a variety of exploration projects in BC and Yukon Territory. His previous employers include Cariboo Rose Resources, Archer Cathro & Associates, and Equity Exploration and Mincord Exploration Consultants.

Eastfield has granted Mr Titley incentive stock options to purchase up to 200,000 shares of Eastfield at a price of $0.05 per share, exercisable for a period of five years.

Zymo: 8 km long copper-gold porphyry system with several 1 km scale targets, located 45 km west of Smithers, BC. 100% owned. Results include drill holes ZY08-07 with 0.72% copper and 0.66 g/t gold over 72 meters and hole ZY11-20 with 0.28% copper and 0.34 g/t gold over 126 m. Peripheral precious metal veins have returned up to 10.78 g/t gold. Zymo is fully permitted.

Iron Lake: copper-gold- palladium-platinum-cobalt, located 40 kilometers northeast of 100 Mile House, BC. The project is optioned to Tech-X Resources Inc. (a private company headed by Haig Farris). Targets include ultramafic copper-gold- palladium-platinum-cobalt and porphyry copper-gold. Tech-X may earn an 80% interest in Iron Lake by completing a total of $12,000,000 in work and paying a total of $1,000,000 in option payments by December 31, 2027. Induced polarization surveying continued through the winter and spring (2022) with 23 drill diamond drill holes (5001 m) completed thereafter. Analytical work continues and an aggressive program is planned for 2023 beginning with a VTEM airborne geophysical survey which was flown in March to focus targets interpreted from results obtained in 2022 and planned for drilling in 2023.

Indata: copper-gold- (molybdenum) porphyry and precious metal quartz vein, located 120 km north of Fort St. James, BC, optioned to Alpha Copper Corp who may earn 60% by completing $2,000,000 in exploration and paying $450,000 (cash and/or shares) by June 20, 2023. Eleven drill holes totalling 2,140 m were completed in 2022. Results include IN22-82 with 173.6 meters grading 0.23% copper starting at 2.9 meters including 28.9 meters grading 0.47% copper starting at 2.9 meters. It constitutes the northern boundary of the Lake Zone which remains open beyond this point. A new zone of molybdenum mineralization was unexpectedly discovered 5 kilometers to the south of the Lake Zone in what is now called "Area 74" where hole IN22-74 intersected 30.8 meters grading 0.10% molybdenum (0.16 MoS2 eq.) starting at 113.7 meters and continuing to the bottom of the hole including 7.5 meters grading 0.32% molybdenum (0.51% MoS2 eq.). Results from historical drilling at Indata include DDH88-11 with 4.0 meters grading 47.26 g/t gold. In 2019 new mineralization was exposed by logging activities in the southern region of the claims with samples returning up to 3.64% copper and 5.95 g/t gold. The Kwanika and Stardust deposits, owned by Northwest Copper Corp., are located immediately north of Indata and share similar geology. A 2023 program is planned.

Hedgehog: copper-gold (VMS) and lode gold, located approximately 12 kilometers north of the community of Barkerville, BC. In 2021 option partner West Oak Gold Corp discovered several new soil anomalies (arsenic, zinc and copper). Further soil sampling completed in 2022 has defined a previously unknown cohesive arsenic-copper soil anomaly with sporadic soil gold values to 748 ppb. Intriguing to the potential of Hedgehog are several historic float samples including a massive sulfide boulder grading 24.3% copper and 19.6 g/t silver discovered in 1999 and five additional copper rich massive sulfide boulders with an average grade of 8.0% copper and 8.9 g/t silver discovered in 2000. In 2013, Eastfield discovered mineralization in the current area of interest where quartz veins hosted in rhyolite returned grab samples to 1.51 g/t gold and 1.37% zinc. Other companies active in the area include Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.) who are conducting a major exploration program for gold ten kilometers to the south in and around the former operating Barkerville Gold Mine. Hedgehog is fully permitted.

CR: gold, located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville, was acquired by staking in 2014. There is no record of hard rock mineral exploration on the CR property prior to Noranda Exploration carrying out regional exploration in the area in 1986 identifying a 1.2 kilometre by 0.7 kilometre arsenic in soil anomaly surrounding a local drainage which they named Arsenic Creek. Eastfielf completed surface soil and rock sampling and induced polarization surveying. An initial one hole drill test was completed late in the 2022 field season.

