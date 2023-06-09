Peloton Minerals Corporation Grant of Options

London, June 9, 2023 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PMC) (OTC:PMCCF) has granted a total of 1,000,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company. These options are exercisable over five years at an exercise price of $0.11. This grant of options replaces stock options that expired unexercised.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO

1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 120,746,348 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton's core exploration portfolio includes a Copper Porphyry project near Butte, Montana and three Carlin Style Gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.