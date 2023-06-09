Yorbeau Files Technical Report on Mineral Resources Estimates for Its Wholly Owned Rouyn Gold Property Covering the Augmitto-Cinderella, Gamble and Astoria Zones

MONTREAL, June 09, 2023 - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has filed a technical report (the "Technical Report") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects with respect to its new Mineral Resources Estimates ("MREs") for its wholly owned Rouyn Gold Property ("Rouyn" or the "Property"), in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp, Québec. The Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rouyn Project, Quebec, Canada" and dated June 9, 2023 (with an effected date of April 17, 2023) has been prepared for Yorbeau by InnovExplo Inc. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Yorbeau's issuer profile.



The highlights of the Technical Report were previously announced in a news release of the Company dated April 25, 2023. There are no material differences between the key results contained in Yorbeau's news release dated April 25, 2023 pertaining to the MREs for the Property from those contained in the Technical Report filed on the date hereof.

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a Canadian public company (TSX: YRB) involved in gold and base metal exploration in Quebec, Canada. Its properties are in northwestern area of the province containing many significant deposits on the famed Abitibi Greenstone Belt, including major gold mines along the Larder Lake- Cadillac Break and several volcanic centers hosting major copper-zinc-gold deposits.

Yorbeau is focusing on its Rouyn Gold and Scott Lake Zinc-Copper projects which have demonstrated the most immediate and substantial prospects for discovery and eventual mine development. While Scott is very favorably located in the Chibougamau mining camp, Rouyn represents a consolidation of several contiguous properties strategically located on the famously productive Cadillac Break in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp. Other holdings of the Company include its interest in the past producing Joutel Gold Mining Camp and the Beschefer Property adjacent to SOQUEM's B-26 deposit in the Selbaie Mine area.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.yorbeauresources.com or contact:

George Bodnar Jr Laurent Hallé, P. Géo. President and CFO Senior Mineral Exploration Consultant Yorbeau Resources Inc. Yorbeau Resources Inc. gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com lhalle@yorbeauresources.com Tel: 514 384 2202 Tel: 819 629 9758

Call free of charge from anywhere in North America at 1-855-384-2202



