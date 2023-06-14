New Found Intercepts 5.6 g/t Au Over 16.3M & 3.3 g/t Au Over 15M at Keats West

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from nine diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a drill program designed to test the newly discovered Keats West zone, a low-angle thrust fault that dips gently to the south-southwest and is located on the west side of the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ"). New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Figure 1: Photos of mineralization from NFGC-23-1197, Left: at ~77.5m, Right: at ~80m. ^Note that these photos are not intended to be representative of gold mineralization in NFGC-23-1197.

Keats West Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-894 65.00 82.75 17.75 1.41 Keats W NFGC-23-1197 67.70 84.00 16.30 5.57 Keats W Including 74.75 75.35 0.60 11.10 Including 77.40 78.65 1.25 25.70 Including 79.90 80.55 0.65 12.35 NFGC-23-1200 51.95 65.90 13.95 3.39 Keats W Including 62.80 63.70 0.90 12.10 NFGC-23-1209A 63.15 82.10 18.95 1.36 Keats W NFGC-23-1211 29.00 44.05 15.05 3.27 Keats W And 73.45 90.95 17.50 1.61

Table 1: Keats West Drilling Highlights

1Note host structures are interpreted to be shallowly dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 95% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Keats West is a shallow zone of gold mineralization starting at surface, with all intercepts drilled to date occurring above 130m vertical depth. It is defined by continuous gold mineralization over an area spanning 305m long x 250m wide that has a cumulative average thickness of 30m (Figures 1 - 5).

Today's highlight intervals continue to demonstrate excellent continuity of high-grade gold mineralization over considerable thicknesses as seen in NFGC-23-1197 grading 5.57 g/t Au over 16.30m and in NFGC-23-1211 grading 3.27 g/t Au over 15.05m and 1.61 g/t Au over 17.50m. NFGC-23-1197 occurs 25m east along strike of previously released interval of 10.1 g/t Au over 22.50m in NFGC-22-945 (March 21, 2023) and NFGC-23-1211 occurs 135m west along strike of previously released interval of 42.6 g/t Au over 32.00m in NFGC-22-960 (November 28, 2022).

Additional intervals released today such as 3.39 g/t Au over 13.95m in NFGC-23-1200, 1.36 g/t Au over 18.95m in NFGC-23-1209A, and 1.41 g/t Au over 17.75m in NFGC-22-894 are characteristic of the broad domains of gold found at Keats West, with true widths of these intercepts estimated to be between 70-95%.

Melissa Render, VP of Exploration of New Found, stated: "The Keats West structure is remarkably consistent in terms of both the distribution of gold mineralization throughout it and in thickness. An aggressive exploration program targeting the west side of the AFZ is ongoing, which includes a systematic grid program specifically designed to identify structures like Keats West and the Keats-Baseline Fault Zone, in addition to targeted work expanding on our latest discoveries, K2 and Monte Carlo."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-8941 53.00 55.00 2.00 1.00 Keats W And1 65.00 82.75 17.75 1.41 NFGC-23-11972 33.90 36.00 2.10 1.06 Keats W And1 55.00 58.00 3.00 1.44 And1 67.70 84.00 16.30 5.57 Including 74.75 75.35 0.60 11.10 Including 77.40 78.65 1.25 25.70 Including 79.90 80.55 0.65 12.35 And1 89.30 91.60 2.30 1.04 And2 102.80 105.00 2.20 1.03 NFGC-23-12002 11.95 14.30 2.35 1.37 Keats W And1 51.95 65.90 13.95 3.39 Including1 62.80 63.70 0.90 12.10 NFGC-23-1209A 63.15 82.10 18.95 1.36 Keats W NFGC-23-12112 20.10 22.10 2.00 2.39 Keats W And1 29.00 44.05 15.05 3.27 And1 56.50 62.50 6.00 1.38 And1 73.45 90.95 17.50 1.61 And1 95.90 98.15 2.25 1.23 NFGC-23-1231 No Significant Values Keats W NFGC-23-1243 No Significant Values Keats W NFGC-23-1246 No Significant Values Keats W NFGC-23-12521 66.75 72.10 5.35 2.42 Keats W

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Keats West

Note host structures are interpreted to be shallowly dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95% of reported intervals. 2True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-22-894 35 -45 308 658074 5427952 Keats West NFGC-23-1197 0 -60 113 658003 5427818 Keats West NFGC-23-1200 80 -69.5 106 657994 5427819 Keats West NFGC-23-1209A 49 -46.5 302 658074 5427953 Keats West NFGC-23-1211 325 -57 131 658051 5427965 Keats West NFGC-23-1231 120 -45 389 657851 5427849 Keats West NFGC-23-1243 25 -65 188 657843 5427852 Keats West NFGC-23-1246 75 -45 350 658032 5428264 Keats West NFGC-23-1252 59 -46.5 287 658095 5427943 Keats West

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 500,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and approximately 59,250m of core is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found submits samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") and by photon assay to MSALABS ("MSA") since June 2022. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay method.

Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d'Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. Accreditation of the photon assay method at the MSA Val D'Or laboratory is in progress.

At ALS, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill two 450g jars for photon assay. The assays reported from both jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. If one of the jars assays greater than 1 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified or are within a mineralized zone, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 5% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated June 14, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $52 million as of June 2023.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Contact

To contact the Company, please visit the Company's website, www.newfoundgold.ca and make your request through our investor inquiry form. Our management has a pledge to be in touch with any investor inquiries within 24 hours.

New Found Gold Corp.

Per: "Collin Kettell"

Collin Kettell, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ckettell@newfoundgold.ca

Phone: +1 (845) 535-1486

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration, drilling and mineralization on the Company's Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador; assay results; the interpretation of drilling and assay results, the results of the drilling program, mineralization and the discovery of zones of high-grade gold mineralization; plans for future exploration and drilling and the timing of same; the merits of the Queensway project; future press releases by the Company; and funding of the drilling program. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

