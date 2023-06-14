Hecla to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Russell Lawlar, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Additionally, President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will participate in The Mining Investment Event of the North in Quebec City, June 19-21, 2023, and the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, & Renewables Conference in New York City on June 22, 2023.

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.hecla.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614819502/en/

Contact

Anvita M. Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer



Cheryl Turner, Communications Coordinator



800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)

Investor Relations

Email: hmc-info@hecla-mining.com

Website: www.hecla.com