Tajiri Resources Announces Non-Brokered Offering

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2023 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to report that it will arrange a non-brokered private placement for proceeds of at least CDN $350,000. The offering will be funded through the issuance of common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.035 per share. Proceeds will be used for project payments, and general working capital. Finders may be paid on a portion of the offering, and it is likely insiders may participate.

Closing will require the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and all shares' issues will be help for the mandatory fourth month and a day before legend removal.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.