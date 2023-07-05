Taurus Gold Commences 2023 Exploration Program on Its Flagship Charlotte Gold-Silver-Zinc-Lead Property, Yukon, Canada

Edmonton, July 5, 2023 - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) (OTCQB: TARGF) ("Taurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration fieldwork at its Charlotte Property, located in the emergent Dawson Range gold-copper-silver-zinc mining district in Yukon, Canada. The property, which encompasses an area of 23 square kilometers, is strategically situated and is accessible via road. The property is adjacent to Rockhaven Resources' Klaza gold project, and within the Dawson Range area where Western Copper and Gold's Casino project have announced strategic investments by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and Rio Tinto Canada Inc.

Mr. Trevor Harding, CEO of Taurus Gold Corp., stated, "In addition to the known high-grade mineralized zones located on the Charlotte project, ongoing analysis of our extensive historical dataset has highlighted several additional high-priority targets within the underexplored target areas including the Eliza Creek Extension, Discovery Creek, GRW Zone, and the newly acquired ED claim regions of the Charlotte property. It is these key areas that underpin the majority of the Company's ongoing summer exploration program. We look forward to providing updates on the program as we proceed forward."

The Company's summer program consists of two phases, phase one low impact surface exploration program has now commenced and includes geological mapping, prospecting, rock sampling, and collecting an estimated 2000 soil samples. It is anticipated to span two weeks. The phase one program will provide critical data and form the planning for phase two, which will include 42 line kilometers of ground MagVLF across the Eliza Creek Extension, Discovery Creek, and GRW Zone. The comprehensive program is scheduled to conclude in approximately four weeks.

Taurus has engaged Aurora Geosciences, based in Whitehorse, Yukon, who is proceeding with the planned program on time and on budget.

Summer Exploration Objectives:

Discovery of new epithermal vein sets in under-explored areas of the Charlotte property.

Determine the linkage between epithermal veins and intrusive hosts in the north part of the property.

Investigate surface expression of suspected structural controls on soil anomalism.

About the Charlotte Property

The road-accessible Charlotte property is located in the highly prospective Dawson Range portion of the Tintina Gold Belt, and 60 km west of Carmacks, Yukon Territory, Canada. The region is characterized by gold-silver-zinc-lead veins and breccia, as well as copper-gold porphyry mineralization. The Charlotte property consists of 140 full or fractional quartz mineral claims and mineral leases that cover an area totalling 2,357.1 hectares (approximately 23 km2). All but two of the mineral claims are contiguous. The Charlotte property is host to several mineralized zones of interest, including the Huestis, Webber, and Flex precious metal vein systems in the southern part of the property and under-explored porphyry copper mineralization in the northwest. Taurus Gold Corp. has a 51% ownership and an option to earn 100% interest in the Charlotte property. The Charlotte property is located in the traditional territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8500/172360_bf594d1544b078bb_002full.jpg

Other active mineral projects in the Dawson Range area include Rockhaven Resources' Klaza Project, Triumph Gold's Freegold project and Granite Creek Copper's Carmacks project. The Yukon Resource Gateway Program is supporting the building of new roads and facilitating improved access to several mining developments within the Dawson Range area, including Western Copper and Gold's Casino project.

Flex Zone - Charlotte Property

The Flex Zone on the Charlotte property is located on an all-season access road. Exposed mineralization on surface was completely stripped during the 1990s and reveals a mineralized zone approximately 80 m wide by 350 metres long. The Flex Zone is delineated over a northwest-trending strike length of 550 m and is defined by a network of stacked epithermal gold-silver-zinc-lead quartz veins, which range from 5 cm to 1.1 m in apparent thickness, within precious metal enriched wallrock. The strongest mineralization occurs where northwest trending Flex Zone veins are offset by east to northeast trending faults. These highly mineralized areas tend to repeat at regular intervals and retain their grade, tenor and widths at depth. Mineralization consists of varying amounts of pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, stibnite, boulangerite and sulphosalts, including pyrargyrite. Wallrock silicification at the Flex vein system extends precious metal grade widths up to 7 m.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Ken MacDonald, P. Geo. an independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Trevor Harding

President and Chief Executive Officer

Taurus Gold Corp. Phone: 587-608-5035 #239 9768-170th Street, Edmonton, AB T5T 5L4

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein are forward-looking, other than statements of historical fact. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", or "will continue", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Taurus Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Although Taurus Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Taurus Gold disclaims, except as required by applicable securities laws, any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

