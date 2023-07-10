Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Europacific Metals Inc. Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

10.07.2023  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2023 - Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP) (the "Company") announces that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023 (the "Meeting"), all directors nominated listed in the Information Circular dated May 16 2023 were elected. The detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Director

Votes For

Votes against

Votes Withheld

% Votes For
Lisa Stewart

17,043,114

0

1,207

99.98%
Deepak Malhotra

17,043,114

0

1,207

99.98%
John Paul Dau

17,043,112

0

1,209

99.98%
Andrew Marshall

17,043,114

0

1,207

99.98%
Catalin Kilofliski

16,991,112

0

53,209

99.67%

At the Meeting, the Shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • To fix the number of directors at five;
  • Re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;
  • The adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company. As described in the Information Circular dated May 16, 2023, the Company has implemented the new 10% rolling stock option plan. The total number of common shares of the Company reserved for issuance under the stock option plan cannot exceed 10% of the number of common shares of the Company that are issued and outstanding on each applicable date of grant for any stock option.

About Europacific Metals Inc

Europacific Metals Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB (AUCCF). The Company holds brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal. The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in Europe and Eurasian jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Chris Osterman"
CEO

For further information please contact:

Europacific Metals Inc.

Mr. Chris Osterman, Chief Executive Officer
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
E: chris@europacificmetals.ca
https://europacificmetals.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Europacific Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766723/Europacific-Metals-Inc-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Europacific Metals Inc.

Europacific Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D4VH
CA29876J1084
www.europacificmetals.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap