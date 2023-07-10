Europacific Metals Inc. Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2023 - Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP) (the "Company") announces that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023 (the "Meeting"), all directors nominated listed in the Information Circular dated May 16 2023 were elected. The detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Director Votes For Votes against Votes Withheld % Votes For Lisa Stewart 17,043,114 0 1,207 99.98% Deepak Malhotra 17,043,114 0 1,207 99.98% John Paul Dau 17,043,112 0 1,209 99.98% Andrew Marshall 17,043,114 0 1,207 99.98% Catalin Kilofliski 16,991,112 0 53,209 99.67%

At the Meeting, the Shareholders of the Company also approved:

To fix the number of directors at five;

Re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;

The adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company. As described in the Information Circular dated May 16, 2023, the Company has implemented the new 10% rolling stock option plan. The total number of common shares of the Company reserved for issuance under the stock option plan cannot exceed 10% of the number of common shares of the Company that are issued and outstanding on each applicable date of grant for any stock option.

About Europacific Metals Inc

Europacific Metals Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB (AUCCF). The Company holds brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal. The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in Europe and Eurasian jurisdictions.

