Scotch Creek Completes Extensive Gravity Survey at its Highlands West Lithium Project

Vancouver, July 12, 2023 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF). (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a property wide gravity grid survey on its Highlands West lithium project in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The mapped results of the survey have revealed a large-scale gravity low in the south-central portion of the property. This gravity low is interpreted to be a down-faulted, northwest trending structural basin. The basin is three kilometers long and one and a half kilometers wide. This discovery is significant for the Company as it strongly supports the notion that significant subbasins exist along the Western flank of the main Clayton Valley evaporative basin that can potentially host lithium brine.

Mr. Robert D. Marvin, Scotch Creek's Qualified Person, stated, "This newly recognized gravity low is interpreted as a graben structure and as such it represents a very high-quality lithium brine exploration target. The exploration model is that this graben was connected to the main Clayton brine lake in the recent geologic past. Such a connection would allow for lithium rich basin water to invade into the south-central portion of the Highlands property."

Scotch Creek would like to invite investors and stakeholders to connect with our investor relations team or visit our website to sign-up to receive regular updates and news alerts.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"

David Ryan

Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.

Telephone: +1.604.862.2793

Email: info@scotch-creek.com

Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173221