Silverstock Metals Appoints Jonathan Fruchter as CEO, President and Director

Vancouver, July 12, 2023 - Silverstock Metals Inc. (CSE: STK) ("Silverstock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Fruchter to the positions of Chief Executive Officer, President and director of the Company. Mr. Fruchter succeeds James Walchuck who will continue in a consultancy role with Silverstock.

Jonathan Fruchter has over ten (10) years' experience in the physical metals trading and financial markets as a base and precious metals concentrates trader. Prior to this, Mr. Fruchter was also a member of the trading team of a $1b global macro hedge fund. Mr. Fruchter is currently CEO of Janek Metals, a metals and mining consultancy company that provides strategic advice to public and private mining companies. His expertise mainly lies in forming strategic relationships, commercial negotiations, and public and private capital raising. Mr. Fruchter also provides consultancy services to the entertainment, technology and wholesale food industries.

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted a total of 500,000 stock options of the Company ("Options") to Mr. Fruchter. The Options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five (5) years from issuance and are subject to the following vesting provisions: 166,666 Options will vest in six (6) months, 166,667 of the Options in twelve (12) months and 166,667 of the Options vesting eighteen (18) months from the grant date.

About Silverstock Metals

Silverstock Metals is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct the exploration of its Gold Cutter Property. The Gold Cutter Property is comprised of two contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 1,821.1 hectares and is located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

