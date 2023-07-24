Origen Finds Lithium-Rich Clays at Los Sapitos

Vancouver, July 24, 2023 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce an update to its ongoing exploration on its 100% owned Los Sapitos Property in the San Juan Province of Argentina.

Highlights:

Sampling confirms lithium prospectivity

District-sized land position covering entire salar and potential basin extensions

Geophysics to begin shortly to identify drilling targets

Preliminary results from the ongoing sampling at Los Sapitos are encouraging.A series of silt samples collected from the Los Sapitos salar were treated with both an acid and a purified water wash. The results show that significant lithium is found both in clays and in evaporite mineralization on the eastern margin of the basin with results of up to 824 mg/L found in the most eastern samples collected to date.

Map: the location of the samples collected during the most recent sampling program at the Los Sapitos salar. Values shown represent lithium derived from an 'Acid Leach' completed on the silt samples.



These results are evidence that lithium extends over the entire basin fed from a single aquifer at depth. The basin is elevated at this location and sampling teams were unable to get to the water table.

Brine samples collected from the western part of the basin returned the most anomalous results from a small depression in the west of the salar. Close to those found during previous sampling programs. The amount of lithium in the brine at this location may be a function of sampling teams being able to tap deeper into the water table.

Basin morphology is now thought to be governed by a regional thrust faulting that runs through the property forming a significant depression and catchment for lithium bearing fluids.

Schematic 1: How did the Lithium get to Los Sapitos? Brines in the northern part of the Lithium trend have obvious visible surface expressions. Los Sapitos is a mostly-buried salar.



Sampling to the south west returned both clay and brines returned lithium, further evidence that a separate basin exists at lower elevations in the Los Sapitos area.

Methodology

Sampling was conducted by staff experienced in lithium salar exploration and followed industry recognized best practices for early-stage exploration of this type of target. Samples were secured onsite and transported to the lab by Origen personnel.

Analysis of brine samples was conducted by Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. (Alex Stewart), an internationally recognized laboratory with substantial experience in geochemical analysis. Lithium analysis was conducted using a 32 element ICP - OES package (Alex Stewart lab code LMMT01). Alex Stewart is independent of the Company.

Sediment samples were analysed by the Instituto de Investigaciones Mineras at the Universidad Nacional de San Juan. Sediment samples were subjected to a weak extraction with hot water which was then analysed by ICP-OES for Li, Na, K, Ca, Mg and B to determine the proportion of these elements that was easily extractable. The residual sediment was then leached by strong acid and analysed by ICP-OES for Li, Na, K, Ca, Mg and B to determine the proportion of these elements more strongly bound to minerals or part of the crystal structure of the minerals.

Origen's Lithium Experience

The Origen team has been exploring for Lithium since 2002, making major discoveries of both spodumene, and lithium in brines. The recent market-driven phase of lithium discoveries have represented those with the highest grades and most obvious surface expressions. As the lithium technology matures and the demand for lithium grows, exploration will be driven to those places where lithium has not been historically seen. Origen has been applying the experience gained through discovery to create advanced exploration models with the aim of making original green-fields discoveries.

Origen began exploration for lithium brines in Argentina with the thesis that the lithium found in the "Lithium Triangle" - an area located on borders of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia that is estimated to host 51% of the world's total lithium - extends south-wards in Argentina along an emerging trend that terminates in Argentina's San Juan Province.

This approach has allowed for the discovery of Maricungas and Tres Quebradas far to the south of the Lithium triangle. Tres Quebradas was sold in 2020 for $782 million CAD, and is about to enter commercial production.

Map 1 showing the emerging trend of Lithium discoveries away from the Lithium Triangle, an area that hosts an estimated 51% of world\d total lithium resources. Origen Resources has staked a commanding land along the southern extent along this trend.



331 km2

Map 2 showing the location of the 331 km2 Los Sapitos property located along the trend of Lithium discoveries.



Origen previously recognized that the geology of the mining-friendly northern San Juan Province was similar to that of within the lithium belts in the north of the country. Guided by this exploration model Origen was able to acquire a district-sized contiguous land package around a mostly-buried salar. Preliminary exploration in 2021 was met with immediate success: surprisingly high grades of lithium in brines at surface in the main salar area of Los Sapitos, with one sample returning 391 mc/l. This discovery was a vindication of the exploration model.

Origen believes that the style of mineralization transitions from the mature salars of the lithium triangle with an obvious visible surface expression to a mostly-buried, sediment-rich aquifer similar to those found in the Clayton Valley, Thacker Pass and elsewhere.

Origen has since expanded its land holdings with a total of 331 km2 staked over several prospective basins in northern San Juan Province.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% interest in the 33,000 ha Newfoundland Lithium projects, and also holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone project, both in the mineral-rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia,

John Harrop, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

