Buenaventura to Host New York Investor Day on December 4, 2023

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, will host its Analyst and Investor Day ("Buenaventura Day") on Monday, December 4, 2023 in New York, NY.

This event, held for equity analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by Mr. Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

The event will begin with breakfast at 9:30 am ET followed by presentations starting at 10:00 am. Buenaventura Day is open to the investment community and pre-registration is required. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees.

Financial analysts and institutional investors who are interested in attending the event in person should contact Cinthya Werner at +1 (646) 940 8843 or email cinthya@inspirgroup.com.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company's 2022 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report or download the PDF format file from the Company's web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements including statements related to the Company's ability to manage its business and liquidity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's results of operations, including net revenues, earnings and cash flows, the Company's ability to reduce costs and capital spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic if needed, the Company's balance sheet, liquidity and inventory position throughout and following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's prospects for financial performance, growth and achievement of its long-term growth algorithm following the COVID-19 pandemic, future dividends and share repurchases.

This press release may also contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company's, Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to the Company's, Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

Contact

Contacts in Lima:

Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer

(511) 419 2540

Gabriel Salas, Head of Investor Relations

(511) 419 2591 / gabriel.salas@buenaventura.pe

Website: www.buenaventura.com

Contacts in NY:

Barbara Cano

(646) 452 2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com