Aura Minerals Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

ROAD TOWN, July 31, 2023 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33, OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") is pleased to release its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report underscores the Company's commitment to being an innovative, safe, responsible, and sustainable mining Company, and highlights initiatives planned across eight ESG Pillars. The Report is available on Aura's website, https://auraminerals.com/community/our-commitment/. This is the third consecutive year that Aura has published its sustainability report based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, which encompasses economic, environmental, and social performance.



Highlights of the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

62% reduction in the frequency rate of accidents with absences.

92% recycling of water across all our operations.

Consolidation of the eight material topics of Aura, based on input from internal and external stakeholders.

Aura Data Journey to improve governance and business process systems including implementing Industrial and Financial Systems Application Enterprise Resource Planning management software that, alongside the DEEP system, will contribute to managing data related to greenhouse gases and preparing our GHG emissions inventories.

Establishing a decarbonization plan with the goal of reducing GHG emissions by 5% from 2020 levels by 2023.



Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO of Aura, commented: "In 2022, we continued on our path of sustainable and responsible growth, reinforcing our socio-environmental initiatives and achieving significant production and economic-financial performance results. This reflects the maturity of our strategic planning, the decentralized and modern decision-making model, and the consolidation of our Aura 360 Culture. While there is still more progress to be made, I am extremely proud of the accomplishments we have achieved towards our goal of becoming one of the most respected and admired companies in the industry."

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the EPP gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia and five projects in Brazil, of which four gold projects: Almas, which is under final phase of construction; Borborema and Matupá, which are in development; and São Francisco, which is on care and maintenance. The Company also owns the Serra da Estrela copper project in Brazil, Carajás region, under exploration stage.

For further information, please visit Aura's website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which include, without limitation, the Company's commitments in the 2021 Report, including the participation rate for women in the Company's recruitment and hiring processes and the Company's decarbonization plan and goals for GHG emissions reductions.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements if such risks, uncertainties or factors materialize. In addition, the results from the Study are also based on assumptions, including assumptions from the Technical Report, which may include assumptions on indicated mineral resources, measured mineral resources, probable mineral reserves and/or proven mineral reserves, which could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements if such assumptions prove wrong. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities and the Technical Report for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation the ability of the Company to achieve its longer-term outlook and the anticipated timing and results thereof, the ability to lower costs and increase production, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, copper and gold or certain other commodity price volatility, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.