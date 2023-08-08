Rome Resources Announces the Granting of the PEPM 13274 at the Bisie North Tin Project

Vancouver, August 8, 2023 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Research Permit, PR 13274, has been converted into a small mining permit, "Permis d'exploitation de la Petite Mine", PEPM 13274, which is valid for 5 years. The grant of this permit is an important milestone in ensuring the security of tenure of the Company's indirect interest in the Bisie North Tin Project ("BNTP").

The BNTP is comprised of two contiguous properties, exploration permits PEPM 13274 and PR 15130, which are situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC").

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet to acquire direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome has completed an initial phase of drilling on the project where it is responsible to fund exploration up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

