Alpha Copper Corp, Option Partner to the Indata Property, Announces Results of Recent Airborne Geophysical Survey

Vancouver, August 10, 2023 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. ("Eastfield") (TSX-V:ETF) (OTC:ETFLF) reports that Alpha Copper Corp.("Alpha Copper", TSX-V: ALCU) has released results of the high-resolution airborne magnetic gradient, radiometric and very-low-frequency/electromagnetic survey at the Indata project located in central British Columbia under option from Eastfield Resources Ltd.

The Indata project encompasses 3,189 hectares (7,880 acres) and is located 230 kilometers northwest of the City of Prince George and immediately south of the Stardust-Kwanika Project, owned by Northwest Copper Corp. Alpha Copper may earn a 60% interest by completing $2,300,000 in exploration and paying $450,000 (cash and/or shares) by June 20, 2024.

Highlights:

The new magnetic and radiometric dataset is a great improvement over historical datasets and will be interpreted to generate new drill targets.

The magnetic survey shows high-resolution details of a magnetic anomaly associated with copper mineralization in the Lake Zone where previous results include IN22-82 with 173.6 meters grading 0.23% copper starting at 2.9 meters including 28.9 meters grading 0.47% copper starting at 2.9 meters. It constitutes the northern boundary of the Lake Zone which remains open beyond this point.

A new zone of molybdenum mineralization was unexpectedly discovered in 2022 5 kilometers to the south of the Lake Zone in what is now called "Area 74" where hole IN22-74 intersected 30.8 meters grading 0.10% molybdenum (0.16 MoS eq.) starting at 113.7 meters and continuing to the bottom of the hole including 7.5 meters grading 0.32% molybdenum (0.51% MoS eq.).

The magnetic survey shows linear features associated with both the Polymetallic (Cu-Au-Ag) Vein Zone and the 74 Zone (Mo; discovered in 2022). The former feature can be followed over a 3 km strike length and the latter over 2.5 km with the new geophysics.

The magnetic survey was flown using a gradient magnetic system by Precision GeoSurveys over an area of 44.1 km2.

The Company is currently preparing for a 3D-IP survey on the Lake Zone and Precious Metal vein zone to complement the data and further define drill targets.

Alpha Copper flew the entire Indata claim block at 100 metre spacing using a Precision Geosurveys gradient magnetic system. This system uses 3 magnetometers to measure the gradient of the magnetic field and collects superior data. At the same time the helicopter is fitted with sensors to collect VLF and radiometric data. The dataset will be further interpreted to identify faults, shears and alteration patterns that may lead to additional and refined drill targets.

Information on the location, geology and history at the Indata Project are available on the Company's web site at: Eastfield Resources - Indata Project

www.eastfieldresources.com

About Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Strategic Investment: 3.6 million shares Vizsla Copper Corp.

Other Projects:

Zymo: copper-gold porphyry system with several 1 km scale targets within an 8 km long induced polarization feature. Zymo is located 45 km west of Smithers, BC and is 100% owned. Results include drill holes ZY08-07 with 0.72% copper and 0.66 g/t gold over 72 meters and hole ZY11-20 with 0.28% copper and 0.34 g/t gold over 126 m. Peripheral precious metal veins have returned up to 10.78 g/t gold. Zymo is fully permitted.

Iron Lake: copper-gold- palladium-platinum-cobalt, located 40 kilometers northeast of 100 Mile House, BC. The project is optioned to Tech-X Resources Inc. (a private company headed by Haig Farris). Targets include ultramafic copper-gold- palladium-platinum-cobalt and porphyry copper-gold. Tech-X may earn an 80% interest in Iron Lake by completing a total of $12,000,000 in work and paying a total of $1,000,000 in option payments by December 31, 2027. Induced polarization surveying continued through the winter and spring (2022) with 23 drill diamond drill holes (5001 m) completed thereafter. Analytical work continues and an aggressive program is planned for 2023 beginning with a VTEM airborne geophysical survey which was flown in March to focus targets interpreted from results obtained in 2022 and planned for drilling in 2023.

Hedgehog: copper-gold (VMS) and lode gold, located approximately 12 kilometers north of the community of Barkerville, BC. In 2021 option partner West Oak Gold Corp. discovered several new soil anomalies (arsenic, zinc and copper). Further soil sampling completed in 2022 has defined a previously unknown cohesive arsenic-copper soil anomaly with sporadic soil gold values to 748 ppb. Intriguing to the potential of Hedgehog are several historic float samples including a massive sulfide boulder grading 24.3% copper and 19.6 g/t silver discovered in 1999 and five additional copper rich massive sulfide boulders with an average grade of 8.0% copper and 8.9 g/t silver discovered in 2000. Other companies active in the area include Osisko Development who are conducting a major exploration program for gold ten kilometers to the south in and around the former operating Barkerville Gold Mine -the Cariboo Gold Project. Hedgehog is fully permitted.

CR: gold, located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville, was acquired by staking in 2014. There is no record of hard rock mineral exploration on the CR property prior to Noranda Exploration carrying out regional exploration in the area in 1986 identifying a 1.2 kilometre by 0.7 kilometre arsenic in soil anomaly surrounding a local drainage which they named Arsenic Creek. Eastfield subsequently completed surface soil and rock sampling and induced polarization surveying and an initial single drill test in the 2022 field season.

This news release has been reviewed by J.W. Morton P.Geo who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI43-101 and who takes responsibility for its content.

J.W. Morton, P. Geo.

President and CEO

