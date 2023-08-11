Aura Announces First Gold Pour at Almas

ROAD TOWN, Aug. 11, 2023 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first gold pour at Almas Mine ("Almas" or "Mine") on August 10, 2023. Since the commencement of production on April 23, approximately 152.00 tons of ore was processed, 46,000 in June and 106,000 tons in July from the Paiol pit, nearing the nominal capacity of 114,000 tons per month.



The commissioning of the mill is ongoing and above Aura's expectations with commercial production anticipated in the coming weeks. The Company is on track to meet the 2023 guidance of between 23,000 to 28,000 ounces.

Rodrigo Barbosa, Aura's President, and CEO commented, "Achieving the first gold pour at Almas is a significant milestone for Aura given it is the first ever green field project we have constructed, and that being on time and on budget. We are proud of this achievement, and I would like to thank our entire team for their tireless efforts and the community for their unwavering support. We expect to announce commercial production imminently and look forward to showcasing how Almas will positively impact production and financial outlook."





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tiãozito V. Cardoso, FAusIMM, Technical Services Director for the Company. Mr. Cardoso is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the EPP gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia and five projects in Brazil, of which four gold projects: Almas, which is under final phase of ramp-up; Borborema and Matupá, which are in development; and São Francisco, which is on care and maintenance. The Company also owns the Serra da Estrela copper project in Brazil, Carajás region, which is at the exploration stage.

For further information, please visit Aura's website at www.auraminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information



This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, production levels, cash costs across its operations, mine sequencing and the effect on the grades of material mined and the timing and effect of the Company's Almas project ramp-up to commercial production. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, volatility in the prices of gold, copper and certain other commodities, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

