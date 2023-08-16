Indigo Commences Sampling on Leduc-Legal Lithium Brine Project

Vancouver, August 16, 2023 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing lithium brine sampling program in Alberta, Canada. Field crews will be gathering brine samples from 10-14 wells at the Leduc-Legal Project this week (see Figure 1 below). All samples will be sent to AGAT Laboratories for chemical assay analysis with results anticipated within two to three weeks. Our lithium brine sampling program continues to advance weekly and is anticipated to be completed in the next four weeks.

Figure 1: Leduc-Legal Project Sampling Locations

The map above shows the location of the 14 wells planned for sampling this week (orange dots) and results from historical lithium samples (green and pink triangles).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/177445_ec7bf4ec14e24b4d_001full.jpg

About the Leduc-Legal Lithium Brine Project

The Leduc-Legal Project covers an area of 23,488 hectares and is comprised of the Leduc (5,440 hectares) and Legal (17,935 hectares) areas. These areas are targeting the same Devonian-aged Nisku and Leduc Carbonates which are the focus of E3 Lithium's ongoing Pilot Program. Indigo's Leduc Project permits are adjacent to E3 Lithium, and Highwood Asset Management.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc-Legal (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley",

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711 Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in

National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177445