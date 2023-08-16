Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

Halifax, August 16, 2023 - Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on August 11, 2023, he indirectly acquired an additional 4,166,667 common shares of E-Tech Resources Inc. ("E-Tech") in a private placement financing. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe indirectly owned 8,929,942 common shares through Brigus Capital Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon purchase of these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and indirectly holds 13,096,609 common shares of E-Tech, representing approximately 13.84% of the 94,638,197 issued and outstanding common shares of E-Tech.

The common shares of E-Tech were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in E-Tech depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated August 16, 2023. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR').

