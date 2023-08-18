Goldstrike / Copper-X Announces Exploration at Jupiter Copper Project / Antofagasta, Chile

Vancouver - Aug. 16, 2023 - Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the "Company" or "Goldstrike") (TSXV:GYA), dba Copper-X Mining Inc., is pleased to announce that exploration has commenced at the Jupiter Copper Project (the "Jupiter Project") for the purpose of completing a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report.

A team, inclusive of independent Qualified Person, has arrived on-site at the Jupiter Project located 90km south of Antofagasta, Chile. Initial exploration will include geochemical sampling and geological mapping. Focus will be on areas of historical sampling of known copper mineralisation in rock outcrop, primarily follow-up exploration to work completed in 2021 (Petrogaia). Initial assays will be delivered to the lab as early as next week. Desktop review of historical geological and geo-technical work has commenced.

Jupiter Copper Project

Multiple historic rock samples assayed copper values in excess of 2.0% copper per tonne (see Fig. 1). The main area of focus surrounds the north central area of samples 5 and 6 which is correlated to the edge of a magnetometer low (see press release dated August 2). This will be the main focus of exploration moving forward with the goal of identifying drill pad locations. The ongoing exploration program is planned to include:

1. drone based mapping;

2. geotechnical sampling of approximately 300 samples;

3. detailed geological mapping of primary zones of interest;

4. to be determined, satellite remote sensing study inclusive of:

a. orthographical photo

b. detailed topography

c. infrared reflectivity image detailing soil, clay, and rock zones;

5. identification of 8-10 drill sites for follow-up drilling (no permit require under 20 drill pads and 20,000 meters).

Fig. 1 - Property Map

Project Highlights

Property size of 4,000 Hectares

Targets 1 2 host copper in proximity to historic workings and mine developments.

Target 1 has evidence of copper mineralization in a corridor of 3 x 2 kms.

Airborne MAG shows that mineralization is consistent with low mag, indicating several untested areas.

The abundant microdioritic dykes are interpreted to be feeders of high-grade copper mineralization in both gabbro and andesites.

Numerous targets are interpreted to be present in proximity to contact zones of mafic intrusives and La Negra Fm volcanics - favourable for hosting hydrothermal solutions rich in copper.

The main alteration associated with Cu mineralization is albite - epidote - magnetite.

Mineralization is observed as disseminations and in quartz-albite-epidote veins in fractures as oxide Cu (atacamite - chrysocolla - malachite black oxides).

Project Description

The Jupiter project is accessible by paved road 90kms south of Antofagasta city, the major mining hub in northern Chile, with access to renewable power and adjacent to the ocean to secure access to sea water. The underexplored Jurassic Volcanic/IOCG Belt is host to world class mine operations including Michilla, Antofagasta's Antucoya, Mantos Copper's Mantoverde and Mantos Blanco, Teck's Carmen de Andacollo, Lundin's Candelaria, Anglo American's El Soldado; and major projects including Marimaca Copper Corp's Marimaca, Hot Chili's Productora-Cortadera and Capstone's Santo Domingo.



Click Image To View Full Size

Fig. 2 - Chile Coastal Belt

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

