Kodiak Copper Provides Corporate Highlights in Last 12 Months, Drill Results and Copper Trends in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

LOS ANGELES, August 22, 2023 - Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSX-V:KDK)(OTCQB:KDKCF), a copper exploration company focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA, according to the company's website (see here: https://kodiakcoppercorp.com/).

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Kodiak Copper Provides Highlights from the Last 12 Months, Drill Results and Copper Trends

Kodiak Copper will also be presenting at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

About Kodiak Copper

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada. MPD has all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak has made the Gate Zone discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope, and MPD hosts several other targets with similar discovery potential. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group, one of Canada's leading exploration organizations. For more information about Kodiak Copper, please visit: https://kodiakcoppercorp.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

