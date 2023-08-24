Homerun Resources Inc. Announces New Website and Corporate Presentation

Vancouver, August 24, 2023 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTC Pink: HMRFF) (FSE: 5ZE) (WKN: A3CYRW) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the Company's newly updated website.

https://homerunresources.com/

In addition, the Company would like to inform shareholders and investors that a new Corporate Presentation has been added to the website, to further outline Homerun's ambitious growth plans going forward.

https://homerunresources.com/corporate-presentation/

Brian Leeners, Director and CEO stated, "We are very pleased to share these new tools with our existing, and growing shareholder base. Our website and corporate presentation outline the vision and mission of our Company and detail our path toward immediate revenue opportunities, as well as the Company's future development and growth. Stay tuned!"

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

