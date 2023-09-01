Kirkland Lake Discoveries Appoints Natalia Samartseva as Chief Financial Officer

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Natalia Samartseva as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective September 1, 2023.

Ms. Samartseva is a Chartered Professional Accountant with significant experience in public company reporting, IFRS, internal controls and auditing. She brings over 15 years of experience across diverse financial leadership positions having previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Financial Reporting of companies listed in Canada and the United States. She has also held a variety of public accounting practice positions, including senior audit manager, and consulting engagements focused on financial reporting and analysis for junior resource companies. During her career, Ms. Samartseva has overseen projects related to internal control improvements implementation, preparation of financial models, forecasts, business valuation models, transition from exploration to commercial production stage for mining companies and other complex accounting and tax issues.

Concurrent with this appointment, Salil Dhaumya has stepped down as CFO, after having served the Company since 2010. The Board of Directors and executive management team of the Company extend their gratitude to Mr. Dhaumya for his valuable contributions during his tenure and his support ensuring a seamless transition.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has recently consolidated a district-scale and highly prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts, with 200+ million ounces of gold produced to date.1 The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered second-order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ), the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

The properties assembled include the 100%-owned Lucky Strike Property, Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property, and the optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC) properties. The KLDC land position comprises approximately 38,000 ha, over 1,338 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as the largest landholder in the Kirkland Lake region.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

1 Canada's Gold Exploration Frontier: The Abitibi Greenstone Belt - https://www.visualcapitalist.com/sp/canadas-gold-exploration-frontier-the-abitibi-greenstone-belt/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230901255968/en/

Contact

For additional information:

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

President & CEO

https://www.kirklandlakediscoveries.com

+1 416 363 0317

daniele@kirklandlakediscoveries.com