Rome Resources Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Vancouver, September 1, 2023 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a shares for debt agreement with an arms-length creditor (the "Creditor") to settle $99,425 in debt (the "Debt") owed to the Creditor.

In settlement and satisfaction of the Debt, the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor an aggregate of 485,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.205 per Debt Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The issuance of the Debt Shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

All Debt Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Debt Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet to acquire direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome has completed an initial phase of drilling on the project where it is responsible to fund exploration up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

