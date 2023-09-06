Stuhini Exploration Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, Sept. 6, 2023 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQB venture market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "STXPF". The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") eligibility in the United States, thus allowing the Company's stock to be more easily traded by and accessible to US institutional and retail investors.

Dave O'Brien, Company President and CEO stated: "We have experienced strong US investor interest over the past year, with several US based investors participating in our most recent financing. Accordingly, we are pleased to have been quoted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and to have received DTC eligibility, both of which will aid in our goal of increased visibility and share liquidity for both existing and new US based shareholders."

The OTCQB allows early stage and developing companies the benefit of being publicly traded in the United States. Eligible companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid test and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US based company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

The Company also announces it has recently joined the International Molybdenum Association (the "IMOA") and Company chairman Tony Fogarassy is presently attending and representing Stuhini at the 2023 IMOA Annual General Meeting being held in Santiago Chile. The IMOA is non-profit trade association representing the molybdenum industry.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and south-western USA. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes: its flagship, the Ruby Creek Project located approximately 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon; the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC; and a portfolio of properties in south-east Arizona.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to increased visibility and share liquidity in the United States. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, fluctuations in metal and commodity prices, market prices and exchange rates, failure to obtain permits, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Company's prospectus. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Stuhini Exploration Ltd.