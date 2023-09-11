Vista Gold Corp. Presenting at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") announced today that management will hold one-on-one investor meetings and present at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Frederick Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present updates on Vista's strategy to reduce initial capex for Mt Todd through a staged development approach to conference participants on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. MDT. The presentation will be recorded and a link to the replay will be available on the Company's website at www.vistagold.com, under Investors/Events.

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista is a gold project developer. The Company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Situated approximately 250 km southeast of Darwin, Mt Todd is one of the largest and most advanced undeveloped gold projects in Australia and has the potential to be one of the top five gold producers in Australia. All major environmental and operating permits have now been approved.

For further information about Vista or the Mt Todd Gold Project, please contact Pamela Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations, at (720) 981-1185 or visit the Company's website at www.vistagold.com.

About Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek

The Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek is the world's premier independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. This event brings together institutional investors, sell-side representatives and corporate executives from senior precious metals companies with management teams of close to 200 issuers representing the world's mining and mineral exploration sectors.

Contact

Pamela Solly

Vice President of Investor Relations

(720) 981-1185