Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

VANCOUVER, Sept. 13, 2023 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FWB") under the symbol "GGA1".

"We expect the Frankfurt listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe." Bill Wagener, Chairman and CEO, commented. "The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector, will complement our listings on the Canadian CSE and United States OTCQB and heighten the Company's exposure across these major marketplaces."

Getchell Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and development company delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA.

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction. The Company recently released its first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 - see release here):

Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;

Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for

1,509,100 ounces of gold;

Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023- see release here); and

Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred resources to Indicated.

A video detailing the Fondaway Canyon gold project, and its upside potential can be accessed by the following link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Sz_ozKQU-A

Getchell Gold Corp. is perfectly positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019). The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022, and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA" was filed by the Company on SEDAR on February 1, 2023. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by NI 43-101, is Michael Dufresne, P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

