Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

Vancouver, September 21, 2023 - Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing its fiscal year-end to December 31st, from its current fiscal year-end of October 31st. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cosa Resources believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the mineral resources sector, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

As a result, Cosa Resources will report audited financial results for a fourteen-month (14) transitional fiscal year from November 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023, with a comparative of twelve-month (12) audited financial statements from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022. Afterwards, the Company will revert to a customary quarterly reporting calendar based on a December 31st financial year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day in March, June, September, and December each year.

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes nine uranium exploration properties totaling over 155,700 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

