Tectonic Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Shareholders Approved all Matters Voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, September 21, 2023 - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF)(FSE:T15B) ("Tectonic" or the "Company"), today announced that Tectonic shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, including:

the re-election of Antonio Reda, Curtis J. Freeman, Allison Rippin Armstrong, Joseph J. Perkins and Michael W. Roper to the Tectonic Board of Directors;

the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company;

the approval of the special resolution authorizing Crescat Capital as a new control person;

the approval of the special resolution authorizing a potential consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis that up to twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares may be consolidated into one (1) post-consolidation common share (noting that the Company has no current plans, nor obligation, to enact a share consolidation); and

the approval of the Company's Amended Equity Incentive Plan (which was updated to comply with changes to the underlying security regulations).

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic brings a highly disciplined capital allocation and development process to mineral exploration. By consistently limiting their focus to tier 1 opportunities that fit their formula for mine economics, and de-risking projects upfront, the team has established a tremendous track record of success. Members of the Tectonic team have been directly involved in identifying and monetizing several significant gold discoveries throughout N. America that have created a tremendous amount of value for shareholders and stakeholders.

To learn more about Tectonic, please click here.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Tom McMillan, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at tom@tectonicmetals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786422/tectonic-metals-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting