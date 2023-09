Tribeca Resources Unveils Cutting Edge Interactive Presentations and Announces Participation in Canaccord Latam Natural Resources Conference

Vancouver, September 27, 2023 - Tribeca Resources Corp. (TSXV:TRBC) (OTC:TRRCF) ("Tribeca Resources", the "Company") is excited to announce the launch of two groundbreaking interactive presentations on the VRIFY Technology platform.

These innovative presentations are redefining how stakeholders engage with mining projects. Tribeca is providing a Virtual Site Tour of its La Higura IOCG project using immersive 360º images and a Corporate Presentation utilizing state-of-the-art 3D modelling.

Tribeca Resources CEO, Dr Paul Gow commented:

"We are committed to being as transparent as possible with every investor. The 3D and 360º visuals that we've built with VRIFY are designed to contextualize even the most complicated data sets and results for everyone from the technical reader to someone who is investing in a mining company for the first time."

"As we commence the second phase of exploration drilling at our La Higuera IOCG project, investors will be able to follow along and visualize the drill result intercepts in a 3D space as they become available and are released to the market."

Investors can also use their VRIFY presentations to submit questions directly to Tribeca Resource's management while browsing powerful visual content.

Access the Site Tour and Corporate Presentation through Tribeca's website at:

www.tribecaresources.com

And through the following links:

Corporate Presentation: https://vrify.com/decks/14065

Virtual Site Tour: https://vrify.com/decks/13985

Tribeca Company Profile on VRIFY: https://vrify.com/companies/tribeca-resources

Conference participation

Further, Tribeca announces it is participating in the Canaccord Genuity - LatAm Natural Resources Conference (27 - 28 September 2023) where CEO, Dr. Paul Gow, will present and, together with Tribeca Resources' President Thomas Schmidt, conduct 1:1 investor meetings.

This is the inaugural version of the LatAm Natural Resources Conference, a pioneering event bringing together some of the best and most promising companies in Canaccord Genuity's core sectors - Metals & Mining, Energy and Sustainability.

About Tribeca Resources

Tribeca Resources is a copper exploration company focused on discovering and developing assets in the Coastal IOCG Belt of northern Chile. The Company's management team, whose members are significant shareholders of the Company, has world-leading expertise and a discovery history with iron oxide copper-gold deposits in the world's great IOCG Belts of the Carajás district in Brazil and the Gawler and Cloncurry provinces of Australia.

Tribeca Resources' objective is to provide the mineral resources for the next generation of copper mines in Chile. It is focused on building a portfolio of projects, with emphasis on mid to advanced-stage copper exploration and resource development projects. To this end, mineral targets are regularly assessed in pursuit of acquisition, strategic exploration and significant discovery.

Tribeca's flagship property is the La Higuera IOCG project that comprises 4,147 hectares of granted mining and exploration licences and is located towards the southern end of the Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt in the Coquimbo Region of northern Chile. The 822 hectare Gaby concession area is held under a purchase option (5% Exploration Levy on expenditure incurred during the option period; a US$2 million final payment due March 2024; with a 1% NSR Royalty granted to the owner), with the remainder of the concessions being outright owned (100%) by Tribeca Resources. Further information about the project can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report lodged by Tribeca on SEDAR on 24 October 2022.



On behalf of Tribeca Resources Corp.

Paul Gow Thomas Schmidt CEO and Director President and Director admin@tribecaresources.com admin@tribecaresources.com +1 604 685 9316 +1 604 685 9316

