Coast Copper Continues Exploration of its Scottie West and Empire Mine Properties

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2023 - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company"); (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce that it has completed summer exploration programs on both its 100% owned Scottie West property in British Columbia's ("BC") Golden Triangle district and its optioned Empire Mine property located on northern Vancouver Island. Coast Copper has now satisfied its third-year anniversary commitments regarding the option agreement to acquire the Empire Mine property ("Empire Option Agreement").

Scottie West Property Program

In September 2023, Coast Copper completed a work program on its Scottie West property located approximately 35 kilometers northwest of Stewart, BC and immediately west of Scottie Resources Corp.'s Scottie Gold Mine project¹. The notable glacial retreat, even since 2020, has provided new bedrock exposure allowing for mapping and sample collection in previously inaccessible areas. With being able to see new terrain, the geological team was able to recognize features on a regional scale. In total 130 rock samples were collected.

Adam Travis, Coast Copper CEO comments: "We were very grateful that Jeff Kyba, one of our technical advisors who has extensive experience in the Golden Triangle, was able to join us at the Scottie West property before winter sets in. During a short window of time, we were able to identify prospective opportunities for new gold discoveries associated with several regional scale structures and related veining in areas of new rock exposure due to the receding glaciers."

Empire Mine Property Program

Additionally, in September 2023, the Coast Copper technical team followed up several geophysical and gold in soil anomalies and collected 76 soil samples and 25 rock samples in the B3 Discovery area (see news release August 21, 2023). Coast Copper continues to build on its previous work and develop a more comprehensive understanding of the mineralization at Empire.

Once the Company has received the results from both programs and completed its quality assurance/quality control procedures, it will release assay results.

Empire Mine Property Option Commitments

Coast Copper has recently completed its third-year anniversary commitments with respect to the Empire Option Agreement (see news release dated September 24, 2020). These commitments included:

A cash payment of $200,000 to Mirva Properties Ltd. ("Mirva")

The issuance of 800,000 common shares of the Company to Mirva; and

Incurring a minimum of $600,000 of exploration expenditures on the Empire Mine property.

Pursuant to the terms of the Empire Option Agreement, the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Empire Mine property from Mirva by making aggregate cash payments of $1,250,000, issuing 3,000,000 common shares of the Company and undertaking work commitments totaling $2,000,000 over a 5-year period. Mirva will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Empire Mine property of which 1% may be purchased for $1,000,000 at any time up to 120 days after commencement of commercial production. The Empire Option Agreement was structured such that this NSR royalty plus all other NSR royalties which may currently be payable on the Empire Mine property may not exceed in aggregate 2.5% before buydowns.

To earn a 100% interest in the Quatsino Crown Grants, the Company must pay Mirva the equivalent of $500,000 with either a cash payment or equivalent value in common shares of the Company, at the Company's election, on or before September 22, 2025. The Company has the option to extend the Quatsino Crown Grants payment date to September 22, 2026 for an additional payment of $35,000, to September 22, 2027 for a further additional payment of $55,000 and to September 22, 2028 for a further additional payment of $75,000.

To date Coast Copper has incurred more than $2,000,000 in cumulative exploration expenditures on the Empire Mine property, thus satisfying the entire exploration expenditure requirements pursuant to the Empire Option Agreement.

Adam Travis further comments: "I'm very pleased with our progress on the Empire Mine property, including our most recent discovery of the B3 showing and our high-grade gold-copper mineral resource estimate (see news release May 23, 2023). We were able to get out on the property in late September and continue to explore the undervalued areas. We now have only one more payment to make in order to earn a 100% interest in the mineral claims that comprise the Empire Mine property. We are very encouraged by our exploration at Empire and look forward to the assay results that may expand the recently discovered B3 copper-gold showing."

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's exploration focus is the optioned Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver. Coast Copper's other properties include its 100% owned Knob Hill NW property located on northern Vancouver Island, its Home Brew property in central BC, and its Scottie West property located in the "Golden Triangle" of northern BC. Coast Copper's management team continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

