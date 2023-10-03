Opawica Exploration Engages ALS Goldspot Discoveries to Develop High Priority Drill Targets on the Arrowhead Project

Vancouver - October 3rd, 2023 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. ("ALS GoldSpot") to develop drill targets on the Arrowhead Property in the Quebec Abitibi greenstone belt. GoldSpot will utilize the recent exploration programs undertaken by Opawica along with a large, collaborative team of geoscientists and data scientists focused on maximizing the chances of discovery using ALS Goldspot's proprietary technology and geoscience expertise.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "Throughout our recent work on the Arrowhead Property we have gained a wealth of knowledge, with millions of dollars invested and 80% of our first phase drill program containing gold from low to high grade. Thanks to Opawica's advanced geological work, including geophysical airborne VTEM magnetics, down hole magnetics and Seismic Survey, we have gained an extraordinary amount of knowledge to advance the Arrowhead property".

Opawica intends to leverage off all the exploration tools it has unutilized to date, in hopes of tapping into a world class deposit. Arrowhead Property lies in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone belt. Abitibi Region in Quebec is one of most prolific mining jurisdictions in the world. Surrounded by active mines and majors. The Arrowhead Property is in the right region producing the right results.

The team is thrilled to be moving ahead in conjunction with ALS GoldSpot to develop new high priority drill targets on the Arrowhead Property for the phase two drill program.

Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the qualified person for Opawica and approves the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and in central Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

About ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd.

ALS GoldSpot is the data analytics and consulting arm of ALS Global which leverages Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and numerical modelling to assist mining and exploration clients. ALS GoldSpot offers unique processes to focus exploration efforts, minimize client risk related to exploration targeting, and optimize aspects of conventional resource exploration workflows. For more information visit https://www.alsglobal.com/en/consulting-and-analytics.

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Email: Blake@opawica.com

