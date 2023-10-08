Chanach Field Work Highlights Strong Copper and Gold Mineralisation
Highlights:
- Extensive field work program highlights encouraging gold and copper mineralisation along 6.5km of skarns and new structures within Chanach.
- High-grade trench sampling assays include:
- 2m @ 4.05g/t Au and 1.56% Cu from Cut 1
- 1m @ 1.10g/t Au and 0.76% Cu from Cut 1
- 7m @ 2.94g/t Au (including 4m @ 4.87g/t Au) and 1.12% Cu from Cut 2
- 5m @ 5.53g/t Au from Cut 5 (Outcropping Quartz vein in Central Area)
- RTG continues to advance progress on Mabilo Project in Philippines - budget discussions with project partners progressing well.
SUBIACO, October 8, 2023 - The Board of RTG Mining Inc. (" RTG ", or the " Company ") ( TSX Code:RTG)(ASX Code:RTG ) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at their 90% owned Chanach Gold & Copper Project ( Chanach ) in the Kyrgyz Republic.
Recent exploration activities at Chanach have included ground truthing, the collection of 1,154 soil samples concentrating on 6.5km of skarn and new structures identified in the eastern end of the tenement in last year's structural survey, the digging of seven dozer cut trenches across the identified skarn and outcropping quartz and a magnetic survey over the tenement.
Management Commentary:
Commenting on these positive results, RTG's CEO Justine Magee said : "These results further increase our confidence that Chanach can evolve into both a high-grade, large Copper - Gold Porphyry Skarn system, similar to or even better than the Mabilo Project, combined with a high-grade epithermal gold system. Follow up work next field season is planned to include a 3DIP survey and drilling of defined targets.
Whilst we are excited to see the excellent results coming from Chanach, progress at our Mabilo Project in the Philippines continues to gain momentum with the new partnership with the Villar controlled TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. working well, with the current focus on updating budgets for start up so we can refresh the financing plans for the project. We have again been approached by a number of parties who have expressed a keen interest in both the financing and offtake arrangements for the project."
High-Grade Trench Sampling Results:
Skarn area:
- 2m @ 4.05g/t Au and 1.56% Cu from Cut 1
- 1m @ 1.10g/t Au and 0.76% Cu from Cut 1
- 7m @ 2.94g/t Au (including 4m @ 4.87g/t Au) and 1.12% Cu from Cut 2
- 1m @ 1.26g/t Au from Cut 3 (remainder of trench still in sedimentary cover)
- 1m @ 2.05g/t Au from Cut 4
- 6m @ 1.56% Cu (including 3m @ 2.11%Cu) from Cut 4
- 5m @ 1.70g/t Au and 1.6% Cu from outcropping skarn in eastern end
Outcropping Quartz vein in Central Area:
- 5m @ 5.53g/t Au from Cut 5
- 2m @ 2.18% Cu from Cut 5
Historically, under the previous ownership, there had been limited mapping and no detailed work done on the skarn areas, the extent of which was only identified in the last field season, supporting the current program to now focus in on these exciting new areas and potential. The channel samples confirm the high-grade nature and strong prospectivity of the skarns combined with high grade epithermal quartz veins within the tenement.
Results from dozer cuts 6 and 7 and the soil sampling are being processed at the fully accredited Information Research Centre Laboratory in Kara Balta in the Kyrgyz Republic with results pending.
The magnetic survey was flown with drones by Geoscan Ltd on 50m line spacing at an altitude of 50m. The data collected will be processed by Southern Geoscience Consultants in Perth, and overlayed with the results from the soil sampling, to be used for 3DIP and drill targeting.
Figure 1: Tenement Map showing area of 2023 Field Season Geochemical Samples and Magnetic Survey
Figure 2: Tenement Map showing location of 2023 Field Season Trenches and Mapped Skarn Structure
ABOUT RTG MINING INC
RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. RTG is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo Project to start-up having now received a mining permit for the Project, with a view to moving quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.
RTG also has a number of exciting new opportunities including the Panguna Project in Bougainville, which it remains committed to while also considering further new business development opportunities.
RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Limited. RTG has some of the most respected international institutional investors as shareholders including Franklin Templeton, Equinox Partners and Sun Valley.
Appendix 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1: Chanach Project
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Skarn mineralisation consists of magnetite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite, limonite, haematite, epidote and granular andradite.
