Scotch Creek Announces Additional Work Programs on Miranda Project

Vancouver, October 11, 2023 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the plan to commence a comprehensive soil sampling and geological mapping initiative on the 5,360-acre Miranda property situated in Jackson Valley, Nevada

The soil sampling and geological mapping program aims to enhance the Company's comprehension of potential lithium deposits within this highly promising project. Within October of 2022, the Scotch Creek team conducted a Hybrid-source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) and high-quality seismic reflection surveys on the property (See October 12, 2022 news release). The data compiled from these work programs will be instrumental in identifying potential drill targets and gaining a more profound understanding of the project.

Mr. Robert D. Marvin, Scotch Creek's Qualified Person, commented, "Soil sampling and geological mapping represent the most effective tools the Company can utilize for advancing exploration of the Miranda Property. The team hopes to identify surface lithium anomalies by sampling the exposed, interbedded claystones and sandstones in the southern portion of the property. The Scotch Creek team is excited to continue the exploration of this large and incredibly well-located property in the Jackson Valley."

About the Miranda project

The 100% owned Miranda project is located in Jackson Valley, Nevada, a relatively closed arid basin with similar characteristics to Clayton Valley. The unexplored Miranda project is situated in an area near known lithium deposits.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

