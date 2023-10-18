Aura Implements Gold Hedging Program for the Borborema Project and Secures more than US$14 million Towards the Project Construction

ROAD TOWN, Oct. 18, 2023 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has implemented a gold hedging program for the Borborema Project ("Hedging Program"), to de-risk and secure the return on capital invested during the first three years of production at Borborema.



Highlights of the Hedging Program:

Aura has hedged about 215,000 ounces of gold between July 2025 to June 2028 (the "Period") using gold-collars established with several financial institutions. The derivatives were booked at Aura's corporate level, and the total volume is not projected to exceed about 20% of Aura's expected consolidated gold production for the Period, significantly decreasing the risk of potential over-hedging.

Aura purchased put options that will expire monthly over the Period, at a strike price of US$ 1,745 per ounce, with the goal of ensuring that at least 80% of the production during the first three years of production will be sold at approximately the price or above the price used as the base case in the feasibility study dated October 5, 2023 and entitled "Feasibility Study Technical Report (NI 43-101) for the Borborema Gold Project, Currais Novos Municipality, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil" (the "Feasibility Study"), which is available on Aura's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Aura sold call options that will expire monthly over the Period at a strike price of US$2,400 per ounce, ensuring upside exposure to the gold price.

Aura has received or will receive premium payments from the counterparties, totaling approximately US$ 14.5 million.

The premium payments of US$ 14.5 million will supplement the US$100 million, already secured through a term loan established with Banco Santander Brazil, to partially fund the construction of the Borborema Project.

The results of the Feasibility Study were released on August 30, 2023, and indicated, among other things: Estimated initial capital expenditures of approximately US$188 million. Payback period estimated at 3.2 years after completion of construction, based on a weighted average consensus gold price of approximately US$ 1,712, for all operational years Aura currently expects that construction will be completed by February 2025 and that commercial production will be achieved by Q3 2025



Rodrigo Barbosa, Aura's President and CEO commented, "We have effectively executed a hedging program for the Borborema project. This strategy seamlessly aligns with our capital allocation and risk management approach. By doing so, we are not only ensuring a minimum price that enables cash flows to cover both debt and equity investments but also curbing the overall capital requirements for the construction phase."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Farshid Ghazanfari, P.Geo. Mineral resources and Geology Director for Aura Minerals Inc. and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on operating and developing gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company has 4 operating mines including the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico, the EPP and Almas gold mines in Brazil, and the San Andres gold mine in Honduras. The Company's development projects include Borborema and Matupá both in Brazil. Aura has unmatched exploration potential owning over 630,000 hectares of mineral rights and is currently advancing multiple near-mine and regional targets along with the Serra da Estrela copper project in the prolific Carajás region of Brazil.

Readers are encouraged to read the "The technical report (the "Technical Report") titled "Feasibility Study for the Borborema Project, Currais Novos Municipality, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil" which is filed in SEDAR+ on October 5th, 2023. The Borborema Technical Report is subject to the assumptions, qualifications and procedures described in the report, as applicable, and readers are encouraged to read the report in its entirety.



