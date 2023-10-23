Champion Electric to Participate in Upcoming Industry Events as Part of Its Q4 Marketing Efforts

Toronto, October 23, 2023 - Champion Electric Metals Inc. (CSE: LTHM) (OTCQB: CHELF) (FSE: 1QB0) ("Champion Electric" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in several industry events in the months of October and November.

October 25-26, 2023, Ease Hospitality, New York

Midwood Advisors Hidden Gems Conference

Jonathan Buick will be doing 1x1 meetings and presenting on Thursday, October 26 at 12 pm in the Bamboo North room.

November 17-19, 2023, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Aventura, Florida

Florida Capital Event

The conference's focus is to connect the companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1x1 meetings and interactive networking activities.

November 28-30, 2023, Business Design Centre, London, UK

Resourcing Tomorrow (Mines and Money)

Several days of 1x1 meetings, Company presentations, keynote speeches and roundtables.

Champion Electric is inviting investors to attend the CEO presentation and one-on-one meetings.

About Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Champion Electric is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho County and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco.

The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "LTHM", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "CHELF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB0". Champion Electric strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates, taking its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CHAMPION ELECTRIC

"Jonathan Buick"

Jonathan Buick, President and CEO

To learn more, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's corporate website at www.champem.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: (416) 567-9087

Email: investors@champem.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company, including closing of the Transactions and the prospectivity of the Projects for lithium. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Projects are at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved this news release have not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties.

