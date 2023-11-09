Natural Vs Synthetic Graphite Discussion

Northern Graphite CEO Hugues Jacquemin to Join Panel at Benchmark Week 2023

Ottawa, November 9, 2023 - As the world debates whether it will be natural or synthetic graphite that leads Lithium-Ion batteries into the future, Northern Graphite (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin will join Benchmark Week 2023 for an in-depth panel discussion on Natural Vs Synthetic Graphite - Understanding the global supply/demand balance, battery performance, environmental & geopolitical considerations.

WHEN: Tuesday November 14, 2023 - 11a.m. Pacific

WHERE: Benchmark Week 2023 - Ritz Carleton, Los Angeles

WHAT: Benchmark Week 2023 is an annual event hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence that brings together leaders working to build the world's lithium-ion battery supply chain and advance the wider energy transition. Multiple content streams will be held simultaneously over three days to provide broader context of the opportunities and challenges facing clean energy supply chains, with in-depth expert presentations, discussions and networking.





About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is North America's only graphite producing company. It is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange-listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the energy transition, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. Northern will become the third-largest producer outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has a large-scale development project, Bissett Creek, in Ontario that we expect will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

Please visit the Company's website at http://www.northerngraphite.com/investors/presentation/, the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca our Social Channels listed below or contact the Company at (613) 271-2124.

