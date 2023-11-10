CopAur Near Surface Resource Expansion at Kinsley Mountain Main Pit Drills 14 Metres of 0.51 g/t Gold Oxide Mineralization Extends 150 Metres Outside Pit Shell

Vancouver, November 10, 2023 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the drill results for the final three (3) reverse circulation (RC) drill holes.

Resource expansion drilling at Main Pit North has intersected wide oxide gold intercepts at more that double the resource cutoff of 0.2 g/t Au. The current results, in conjunction with prior drilling by the Company during 2020, and by previous operators, defines an emerging zone mineralization at Main Pit North extending 150 metres outside the current resource pit shell. The results reaffirm the Company's view that Main Pit North, in conjunction with the emerging Secret Spot target surface oxide discovery, are expected to be key oxide gold resource expansion drivers at Kinsley Mountain moving forward.

Kinsley Mountain is a unique property, located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine1, hosting eastern Great Basin Carlin-type high-grade sulphide Gold (Western Flank Zone) and near surface oxide gold resources (Main Pit North target, Figure 1). The Project was an historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near surface open pit oxide gold with a cutoff grade of .2 g/t AU between 1995 and 19992.

RC drilling at Main Pit North (Figure 2) continues to demonstrate strong resource expansion potential with multiple holes yielding broad shallow oxide gold intercepts; including KMR23-07 returning 13.7 metres averaging 0.51 g/t Au; and KMR23-05 yielding 7.6 metres averaging 0.42 g/t Au oxide (Table 1, and Figure 3).

These wide oxide gold intercepts in conjunction with economically attractive shallow high-grade oxide intercepts; including 7.6 metres averaging 9.8 g/t Au in KMR20-030, multiple broad shallow oxide gold intercepts drilled by the Company during 2020 (Table 2), in addition to the 10.7 metres averaging 4.2 g/t Au already reported in KMR23-04 this year, reaffirms the Company's view that Main Pit North, in conjunction with the emerging Secret Spot target surface oxide discovery, are expected to be key oxide gold resource expansion drivers at Kinsley Mountain moving forward.

Table 1: Kinsley Mountain 2023 Drilling Significant Intercepts

(These intercepts have not been included in any resource calculations)

Hole ID Released Zone From To Interval (m)1 Au (g/t)* NaCN Soluble Au Recovery (%) (dip/azimuth) (m) (m) KMR23-05 (-63/160) Current News Main Pit North 114.3 121.9 7.6 0.42 78% KMR23-07 (-68/017) 129.5 143.3 13.7 0.51 56% KMR23-02 (-45/200) Oct. 4, 2023 Main Pit North 146.3 150.9 4.6 1.50 90% KMR23-03 (-50/200) 118.9 144.8 25.9 2.22 88% including 125.0 135.6 10.7 4.20 96% KMR23-04 (-63/283) 117.3 125.0 7.6 2.02 92% KMD23-01 (-76/085) Sept. 29, 2023 Western Flank 267.6 287.9 20.3 12.55 Sulphide including 283.2 287.9 4.7 29.43

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

RC drill hole KMR23-06 at Main Pit North experienced poor recovery through potential mineralized zone leaving insufficient material for sampling.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "RC drilling at the Main Pit North target continues to yield broad intercepts that are expected to contribute to a significant potential expansion of near surface oxide gold resources. The results announced today place Kinsley Mountain among the premier resource-stage gold projects in Nevada. The property is accessible 12 months out of the year, and we are looking to return as soon as possible."

Table 2: Main Pit North 2020 Shallow Oxide RC Drill Intercepts

(These intercepts have not been included in any resource calculations)

Hole I.D Zone From To Interval (m)1 Au (g/t)* NaCN Soluble Au Recovery (%) (dip/azimuth) (m) (m) KMR20-021 (-57/064) Main Pit North 137.2 152.4 15.2 0.77 61% KMR20-022 (-57/064) 149.4 173.7 24.4 1.05 91% including 152.4 161.5 9.1 2.13 96% KMR20-023B (-66/123) 108.2 111.3 3.0 4.83 100% and 147.8 175.3 27.4 0.40 75% KMR20-028 (-56/209) 117.3 126.5 9.1 0.78 62% KMR20-029 (-61/187) 105.2 115.8 10.7 0.64 64% KMR20-030 (-65/216) 108.2 144.8 36.6 2.88 84% Including 109.7 117.3 7.6 9.83 88%

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain Main Pit Area Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/186999_de34f058a4bf1999_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Kinsley Mountain 2023 RC and Diamond Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/186999_de34f058a4bf1999_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Main Pit North KMR23-05 and KMR23-07 Cross Section (looking north)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/186999_de34f058a4bf1999_003full.jpg

Methodology and QA/QC

Assaying was performed by ALS Global (ALS), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited analytical laboratory that is independent of CopAur Minerals Inc. and the QP. Drill core and RC drill samples were subject to crushing to a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard 30-gram fire-assay (FA) analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish, in addition to 51 element ICP-MS. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t Au are subject to gravimetric finish. Gold values returning greater than 0.1 g/t Au are also subject leach analysis where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS.

CopAur Minerals Inc. follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. CopAur Minerals Inc. detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. CopAur Minerals Inc. is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant, and Christopher W. Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC), Senior Geologist, both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone have verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About Copaur

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

1 Mineralization at the Long Canyon Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization within CopAur Properties.

2 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

