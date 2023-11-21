Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation Cuatro Hermanos NI 43-101 Technical Report and Financing

Vancouver, November 21, 2023 - Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. (TSXV: SDCU) ("SDCU'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Cuatro Hermanos Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report produced by Mineoro Explorations LLC ("Mineoro") has been filed on SEDAR+.

Mineoro makes the following conclusions in the Cuatro Hermanos Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report:

The Cuatro Hermanos Project is properly characterized as a Porphyry Cu-Mo Deposit.

Mineralization is associated to a porphyry intrusive complex, hosted in an inclined andesite sequence.

Data shows that the Cu-Mo (Ag) mineralization forms sub-vertical orebodies related to magmatic breccias and possibly tabular bodies of more than 3km strike.

The magmatic breccia is concentrating a major part of the PCD mineralizing fluids during the formation of the deposit, resulting in corridors of oriented veinlets, instead of randomly oriented stockwork.

Previous exploration did not pay attention to the possible high-grade copper ore-shoot effect present in the magmatic breccia.

Drilling to this point has been relatively shallow in the larger PCD context, deep drilling is still needed to define the bottom of the Main Zone.

Initial data compilation and 3D modelling indicate a good probability to connect the Main and West Zones.

The volume potential of the West Zone has been tested by 17 drill holes and shows potential to exceed the size of the Main Zone.

The connection between the Main Zone and West Zone has only been tested by 6 drill holes, 4 of which encountered more than 150m of Cu mineralization.

Upon review of the 2008 diamond drilling core, analytical results, and integrating all project data into a Leapfrog 3D model, it is apparent that there is significant potential to increase the total resource of the project with additional drilling.

Mineoro makes the following recommendations in the Cuatro Hermanos Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report:

Previous work at Cuatro Hermanos, has defined a Copper and Molybdenum Resource. Mineoro has modelled the full dataset and agrees that the previous findings are accurate.

Further Geologic Logging of the 2008 Core and 2007 RC Chips is recommended. The complex nature of the magmatic breccia shows a fertile PCD intrusive complex at depth, the variety of petrologies identified upon initial review indicate that more quantifiable logging of this may be of use in vectoring deeper targets.

After review of the 2008 diamond drilling core, results, and integrating all project data into a Leapfrog 3D model, it is apparent that there is significant potential to increase the total resource of the project with additional drilling.

The historic mineral resource should be made current through a more thorough QA/QC review of the RC drilling, including complete re-log of chips, check assays on 10% of pulps, and twinning of 3 RC drill-holes (this study verified geological data and carried out a 1.0% QA/QC review of historic data).

Drilling in the West Zone at 100m spacing and wider spacing in the connection zone toward the Main Zone where 3 twin-holes are needed.

RC Drilling and vertical channel sampling should be employed to quickly generate a dataset sufficient for resource modelling in the South Conglomerates.

Drilling to this point has been relatively shallow in the larger PCD context, deep drilling is still needed to define the bottom of the Main Zone. A wide-array 3D geophysical survey is recommended to guide future exploration and deep drilling.

Existing project geophysics correlate well with drill data. Additional Electrical Geophysical Methods, such as, CSAMT and IP, are recommended.

All future Core Drilling should be oriented. There is a moderate likelihood for structurally controlled mineralization in portions of the PCD, such as seen in other PCDs of Mexico like Santo Tomas. Structurally controlled zones of higher-grade Cu-Mo mineralization should be targeted.

Develop a resource model for the West Zone, like the one for the Main Zone. With continued exploration success, the connection zone will be the third resource area to evaluate.

Begin Metallurgical Test work on both oxides and sulphides from the Main zone and West zone.

Begin Column leach tests on the South Conglomerates.

Continue efforts to reach binding agreement with surface owners and communities that control the surface.

This Proposed Budget is designed to further evaluate the copper resource potential of the Project and advance the project toward a current mineral resource. Phase 1 should commence with drill permitting and additional re-logging of existing core and chips. The decision point to proceed to phase 2 will be based upon permitting success and timely completion of Phase 1 geological tasks.

The Cuatro Hermanos Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Case Lewis, P.Geo., a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101, has also reviewed, and approved this news release. The complete Cuatro Hermanos Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report can be viewed on SEDAR+.

PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING OF UNITS

Further, the Company will be offering up to 2,500,000 units priced at $0.20 ("Units"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit will consist of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), with each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.50 for 24 months. The Warrants are subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period if, after the expiration of the 4-month hold, shares of the Company close at or above $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. Finders' fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies may apply to the Financing and all securities issued will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period. Proceeds from the Financing will be used for general working capital and for the Company's Cuatro Hermanos Project located in Sonora, Mexico.

About Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation

Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. is focused on the development of its Cuatro Hermanos copper / molybdenum porphyry project in Sonora, Mexico (the "4H Project").

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Sonoran Desert Copper Corp.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188224