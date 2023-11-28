Novo Announces 2023 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, Nov. 28, 2023 - Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, which outlines progress over the past year.



The report is available on the Company's website Sustainability Report 2023.





Novo's 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates that while the business strategy has shifted from production to exploration, the commitment to sustainability remains unchanged and the Company's stakeholders, including local communities and traditional owners, have been and continue to be integral to success.

Novo Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO Mike Spreadborough commented "This year we formalised our community investment strategy through the development of a Social Investment Policy and Procedure," the report said. "Collectively these documents will guide us as we continue to make meaningful investments in the communities in which we operate.

"In the year to come we will continue to listen to our stakeholders, and support our people and communities, with a focus on minimising risk and maximising opportunities. We would sincerely like to thank the Novo team, along with our communities and Traditional Owners for their dedication and ongoing support and contribution to our sustainability efforts this past year."

