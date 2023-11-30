Sun Summit Announces Selection of Consultant to Complete Mineral Resource Estimate on the Buck Project

Vancouver, November 30, 2023 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Sue Bird, P.Eng., of Moose Mountain Technical Services (MMTS), to complete the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Buck Main zone of the Buck Project, located in central British Columbia.

MMTS is a leading and highly experienced group of qualified professional geologists, and mining engineers who provide independent consulting services to the mining and exploration sectors, including resource estimation.

Sue Bird is a Principal and Vice President of MMTS, and a geological and mining engineer of long standing in the mining industry with extensive experience on projects from scoping studies to operations of both open pit and underground mines. Ms. Bird is currently focused on resource modelling with relevant expertise on similar projects in British Columbia with epithermal gold-silver systems.

"We are excited to engage Sue Bird and the technical expertise of MMTS to complete the initial Mineral Resource Estimate on the Buck Main zone," stated Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President. "Preparation and disclosure of a mineral resource estimate is a key milestone for the Company as it is the first time a mineral resource has been reported from the extensive geological modelling and compilation work completed over the past three years. The spatial distribution of the mineral zonation, and various styles of mineralization, suggest the current drilling represents the upper level of a potentially much larger system, still open at depth and along strike, and indicates potential to significantly expand the project mineralized footprint. We look forward to announcing results from the resource estimation in the first quarter of 2024 and expect the results will provide impetus to continue to drill out the Buck Main system."

Buck Main Details

Sun Summit has drilled over 34,000 metres in 98 diamond drill holes at Buck Main since 2020 exploring the extents of the mineralized zone, successfully intersecting significant intercepts of broad, near-surface, bulk tonnage-style disseminated gold-silver-zinc mineralization, as well as zones of significant high-grade gold-silver-zinc mineralization (Figure 1).

Recent drilling results emphasize strong expansion possibilities along the northern and western boundaries of known mineralization, along with promising depth potential in areas where prior drilling has been limited. The known mineralized footprint currently measures over 1.1 kilometres in strike length, 700 metres in width, with mineralization open in all directions.

The reporting of the Mineral Resource Estimate will comply with all disclosure requirements for mineral resources set out in the NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (2016). The classification of the updated mineral resource will be consistent with CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014). Additional historic drill holes have been completed at Buck Main that could also be included in the upcoming resource calculation.





Figure 1. Drilling at Buck Main with select highlight intervals

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/189240_886ee17a14a7a80d_001full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as project work continues.

About the Buck Project

The Buck Project is situated in a historic mining district near Houston, B.C., with excellent nearby infrastructure that allows for year-round, road-accessible exploration.

The project is host to the Buck Main intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system. Most of the mineralization drilled to date at Buck Main consists of long, continuous zones of disseminated and breccia-hosted, bulk tonnage-style gold-silver-zinc. Vein-hosted, high-grade mineralization has also been intersected near the center of Buck Main.

Exploration at the Buck Project is focused on investigating the lateral and vertical extent of gold-silver-zinc mineralization at the Buck Main system, and to define additional drill targets across the entire land package through systematic exploration programs.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expansion and discovery of district scale gold and copper assets in central British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the Buck Project in north-central B.C, and the JD Project in the Toodoggone region of B.C.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Link to Figures

Figure 1: https://sunsummitminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Fig1-Buck_Drilling_Nov29_NR.jpg

Forward Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

