Decade Announces Update at the Treasure Mountain Surface Program on the Copper River Project, Terrace BC

Stewart, November 30, 2023 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") is providing an update on surface exploration on the Treasure Mountain-Nobody Knows-Terrace Gold projects in the Terrace BC area. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley. The project consists of 52 contiguous minerals claims totaling over 21,000 hectares which form Treasure Mountain, Nobody Knows and Dardanelle (presently farmed out) properties. All 52 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. Highlights of the property include:

Located 25 km east of the newly discovered Nobody Knows copper zone.

A total of 22 copper showing have been identified over 20 km of strike length stretching from Clore River to Kleanza Creek. The copper zones are located over a minimum 1500 m of vertical height.

Located a new claim to cover area of float rocks carrying chalcocite that assayed over 5 % in previous Company sampling.

Chalcocite, bornite and minor chalcopyrite occur as disseminations and veinlets along beds of pyroclastic rock'

Brecciated quartz-calcite shear zones up to 8m hosting significant chalcopyrite and bornite

Quartz - epidote veins with coarse bornite and chalcocite that generally have significant gold associated with copper-silver.

Identified new zone of mineralization exposed over a 50m width and 30 m strike length. Grab sampling of bornite rich rocks by the Company returned over 10 % copper and 502 g/t silver with 4 g/t gold.

The 2023 exploration concentrated on evaluating the area of the Drill Stem showing (drilled in 1964 and 1987 with no recorded work) and locating the historic Montana showing. Core located in the area of drilling indicates it was A-size (2.59 cm in diameter).

Photos of zones tested are shown below:

Below: Samples taken from large quartz-carbonate-epidote vein/shear zone to the north of Treasure Mountain Peak. Disseminated to blebby bornite up to 7% locally, strong malachite staining across 8m width.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/189239_picture2.jpg

Above: Quartz breccia sample with clasts of volcanic and disseminated bornite, taken near Drill Stem showing.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/189239_1c7fc25c94301b14_002full.jpg

The Treasure Mountain - Nobody Knows properties have a great potential to host copper-silver deposits and/or copper-gold bearing stockworks. At present there are over 22 known copper bearing areas. They feature numerous individual copper occurrences of which only part have been examined in the 2023 exploration program. The main copper occurrences appear to be associated either with basalt or its subvolcanic equivalent (diabase). Other copper occurrences are related to faults and fracture zones. Almost all showings in this area have a similar mineralogy (mostly bornite and chalcocite) and geochemical signature (copper-silver) which suggest the same source of mineralization.

The Company has received numerous queries on timing for assays. Analytical procedure involves ICP analysis for 41 elements. Any analysis that has over 10,000 ppm (1 %) copper is then subjected to ore grade-ME-OG46 analysis. Over 5 %, the lab performs Cu-OG46 ore grade analysis using aqua regia. The Company is aware of analysis being performed for high copper values. At present the Company has only received partial results for the first 2 holes on the Nobody Knows drilling and none of surface samples or additional holes.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia.

