Silver Bullet Announces John Kontak has Joined the Board, and Provides an Update on Continuing Silver Processing

Burlington, November 30, 2023 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Kontak to its board of directors. Mr. Kontak has extensive experience as a director and officer of public resource companies, most recently as President and Director of West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Kontak is a graduate of Dalhousie Law School, holds an MBA from Suffolk University in Boston, and is a dual citizen of Canada and the United States of America. Mr. Kontak's appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

SBMI also announces shipping of mineralized material from Zone1 at the Buckeye Mine to the mill has begun. The first trucks recently began loading at the mine site as the next important step towards continuing processing at the mill. (A video of the first truck being loaded can be found at the Company's home page Silver Bullet Mines Inc.). Processing will continue once sufficient material from Zone1 is delivered to the mill to provide for efficiencies. The Company plans to run this material as a bulk sample to provide a consistent head grade, and to determine and maximize recoveries.

Continual sampling and assaying will take place at all stages of the milling process. SBMI will use this data to determine the best blend of material to attain the highest recovery rates and to make the necessary adjustments to the process. It is anticipated this run should start in the near future, resulting in the pouring of saleable dore bars.

The Company continues to mine at Zone1 at the Buckeye. Mining is taking place approximately 735 feet from the portal where the vein continues to be over 19 feet wide. Recently six samples taken from the vein face and the floor ranged from 11.0 to 24.2 ounces per ton silver and averaged 16.2 ounces per ton silver.

QA/QC

All samples referred to above were processed at the Company's production assay lab located at the mill. In accordance with best practices, multiple assays have been and should continue to be sent to third party ISO-accredited labs for multielement analysis including precious metals and PGMs. Readers are cautioned that these samples may not be representative of the Buckeye Mine as a whole.

All samples above were analyzed by SBMI at its facility near Globe, Arizona. They were processed through the Lab Jaw Crusher, Lab Hammer Mill and Splitter Box into an aliquot. Most of the pulverized aliquot was mixed with a flux and flour combination and melted in a crucible at 1,850 degree Fahrenheit, with the remainder being logged and archived. Upon cooling, the poured melt was in the form of a metal button and slag, following which a bone ash cupel was utilized to eliminate the lead in the button to form a bead. The bead was then weighed, following which a solution of 6 to 1 distilled water to nitric acid was utilized to dissolve the silver in the bead at approximately 175 degrees Fahrenheit. A much more detailed description of the process and a picture of the assay lab can be found at https://www.silverbulletmines.com/qaqcassaylab.

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed and verified SBMI's work referred to herein, and is the Qualified Person for this release.

For further information, please contact:

John Carter

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., CEO

cartera@sympatico.ca

+1 (905) 302-3843

Peter M. Clausi

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., VP Capital Markets

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

+1 (416) 890-1232

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189342