Soma Receives Prestigious Environmental Award

VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2023 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Operadora Minera SAS ("Operadora") has been awarded the highest "Sustainability Seal" certification from the regional environmental authority CORANTIOQUIA. This recognition is a testament to the Company's commitment to sustainability and responsible practices at its El Bagre gold mining operation located in Antioquia, Colombia.

The "Sustainability Seal" is only given to organizations that demonstrate outstanding sustainability performance, surpassing regulatory requirements within the jurisdiction of CORANTIOQUIA. Following a thorough assessment and evaluation of Operadora's environmental management programs, CORANTIOQUIA has awarded Operadora the highest level of certification (AAA) for the first time.

Javier Cordova, President and CEO of SOMA, states: "We are honored to receive this prestigious certification from CORANTIOQUIA. It reflects our team's hard work and dedication to responsible and sustainable mining practices. Environmental stewardship is a fundamental value at Soma, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of innovative methods to minimize our impact, protect biodiversity, and contribute to the well-being of local communities.

Operadora has implemented a range of initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental footprint, enhancing energy efficiency, and ensuring proper waste management at the El Bagre operation. These efforts include activities such as riverside reforestation, the installation of a water treatment plant, and the transition to more environmentally friendly technologies. Soma is further dedicated to fostering transparent communication with local stakeholders and actively funds social programs focused on health, education, and economic development in the region.

The Company also announces that a company controlled by C. Geoffrey Hampson, the Executive Chairman of the Board, intends to privately sell up to 1 million shares of the Company, to an arms-length party for Estate and Tax Planning purposes. Mr. Hampson holds 18,194,619 shares (directly and indirectly) and 1,093,666 Share Purchase Options (19.92% of Issued and 19.76% of the fully diluted shares).

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Javier Cordova Unda"

Chief Executive Officer and President

