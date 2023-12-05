Vizsla Copper Extends Deerhorn And Takom Deposits And Intersects Strongest Copper Mineralization To Date At The Megaton Zone

VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2023 - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the "Woodjam Project" or "Woodjam") in central BC (Figure 1). Highlights include significant extensions to the Deerhorn and Takom deposits and the strongest copper mineralization to date at the Megaton zone.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mineralization Extended at the Deerhorn and Takom Deposits.

Drill hole DH23-107 (Deerhorn): Intersected 37.5m averaging 0.64% CuEq (0.12% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au) includes a higher-grade sub-interval of 22.5m averaging 0.84% CuEq (0.13% Cu, 1.07 g/t Au)

Drill hole DH23-104 (Deerhorn): Intersected 90.7m averaging 0.36% CuEq (0.10% Cu, 0.38 g/t Au)

Drill hole TK23-111 (Takom): Intersected 20.0m averaging 0.69% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au) Intersected a second zone of 97.60m averaging 0.20% CuEq (0.15% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au)



Megaton Drilling

Drill hole MT23-116 (Megaton): Intersected 110.1m averaging 0.26% copper equivalent (CuEq) (0.20% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au)



Note: Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo.

"I'm very pleased with the results of our first drilling program at Woodjam," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "Our strategy of acquiring under-appreciated assets in top-tier jurisdictions and adding value through aggressive exploration is progressing nicely. We will continue to pursue this strategy with more exploration at Woodjam and our other highly prospective projects."

"Thanks to our field crews, led by Senior Geologist Ian Borg and Project Geologist Colin Bateman, the summer drilling program at Woodjam has been a resounding success," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "We safely and effectively explored several different target areas. Mineralization at the Deerhorn and Takom deposits was expanded and gaps in the drilling at the large Southeast deposit were successfully filled. However, I'm most excited about the result at the Megaton zone, where drill hole MT23-116 intersected the strongest mineralization there to date and has established a clear vector for further exploration. There are strong indications that Megaton is another porphyry center at Woodjam."

DEERHORN

Drill holes DH23-104 and DH23-107 were completed to evaluate down-dip and up-dip extensions, respectively, on the southernmost section of historical drilling at the Deerhorn Zone. Historical drill hole DH12-37 had previously intersected a long interval of copper and gold mineralization (100.0 m @ 0.97 g/t Au and 0.13 % Cu from 211.0 m) on this section. Drill holes DH23-104 and DH23-107 extended the mineralization in both the down-dip and up-dip directions (Table 1 and Figures 2 and 3) and demonstrate that the system is robust at the south end of the zone and remains open for expansion in this direction. Drill hole DH23-109 was completed as a 100m step-out further south and while it did not intersect significant copper or gold mineralization, the drill hole was strongly altered and is interpreted to have intersected an altered envelope around the plunging zone of mineralization. More drilling is required at the south end of Deerhorn.

TAKOM

Drilling at the Takom deposit successfully extended mineralization on the east side of the deposit with drill hole TK23-111 (Table 1 and Figures 2 and 4). TK23-111 intersected 20m averaging 0.69% CuEq and a second interval of 97.60 m averaging 0.20% CuEq.

MEGATON

Wide spaced, historical drilling at the Megaton zone, located approximately 2km northeast of the large Southeast Deposit has commonly intersected long intervals of low-grade copper mineralization over a large area. The geology at Megaton is similar to that at the Southeast zone, with mineralization hosted by several phases of altered monzonite, including potassium feldspar porphyry, along the northern edge of the Takomkane batholith. New Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) geophysical survey data collected earlier this year indicated greater concentrations of sulphide mineralization may be present north of previous drilling. Drill hole MT23-116, collared 150m north of historical drill hole MT21-07 intersected the strongest mineralization to date at Megaton, 110.1m averaging 0.26% Cueq (Figures 5 and 6). Drill hole MT23-118, completed 180m northeast of MT23-116 intersected 63.3m averaging 0.18% Cueq. Much of the large DCIP anomaly remains undrilled to the north of drill holes MT23-116 and MT23-118, where interpreted structures extend from the Southeast deposit.

Table 1 - Woodjam 2023 Drilling Highlights

Hole-ID Area Cutoff Significant Intersections2,3 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cueq (%) SE23-1011 SE 0.2% Cu 177.0 308.5 131.5 0.49 0.012 0.07 1.43 0.60 includes

0.5% Cu 185.0 245.0 60.0 0.64 0.011 0.10 1.75 0.76 and

0.2% Cu 398.0 448.0 50.0 0.29 0.046 0.04 1.99 0.50 and

0.2% Cu 487.0 497.0 10.0 0.79 0.215 0.37 10.25 1.92 SE23-1021 SE 0.2% Cu 136.9 430.1 293.2 0.54 0.005 0.05 1.84 0.61 includes

0.5% Cu 157.0 223.1 66.1 0.81 0.005 0.08 1.89 0.90 and includes

0.5% Cu 260.0 327.1 67.1 0.54 0.005 0.05 1.43 0.60 and

0.2% Cu 442.0 481.1 39.1 0.34 0.013 0.03 1.50 0.42 DH23-104 Deerhorn 0.2 g/t Au 308.3 399.0 90.7 0.10 0.001 0.38 0.86 0.36 DH23-107 Deerhorn 0.2 g/t Au 256.0 293.5 37.5 0.12 0.001 0.78 0.57 0.64 includes

0.5 g/t Au 265.0 287.5 22.5 0.13 0.001 1.07 0.63 0.84 and

0.2 g/t Au 356.0 414.0 58.0 0.07 0.001 0.44 0.54 0.37 includes

0.5 g/t Au 386.0 407.0 21.0 0.09 0.001 0.69 0.59 0.55 SE23-110 SE 0.1 % Cu 214.5 252.0 37.5 0.19 0.001 0.02 0.71 0.21 includes

0.2 % Cu 222.0 235.7 13.7 0.24 0.002 0.02 0.92 0.28 and

0.1 % Cu 276.0 296.0 20.0 0.18 0.003 0.02 0.56 0.21 TK23-111 Takom 0.1% Cu 133.0 153.0 20.0 0.50 0.001 0.27 2.38 0.69 and

0.1 % Cu 164.4 262.0 97.6 0.15 0.000 0.08 0.46 0.20 MT23-116 Megaton 0.1 % Cu 48.0 72.0 24.0 0.18 0.002 0.01 1.20 0.20 and

0.1 % Cu 123.0 155.0 32.0 0.14 0.003 0.00 1.11 0.17 and

0.1 % Cu 197.0 307.1 110.1 0.20 0.011 0.01 1.38 0.26 includes

0.2 % Cu 206.0 228.0 22.0 0.32 0.017 0.01 1.00 0.40 includes

0.2 % Cu 285.1 297.1 12.0 0.40 0.039 0.03 7.66 0.63 MT23-118 Megaton 0.1 % Cu 136.0 151.0 15.0 0.14 0.002 0.01 0.68 0.16 and

0.1 % Cu 271.1 334.4 63.3 0.15 0.006 0.01 0.99 0.18 and

0.1 % Cu 416.2 430.2 14.0 0.13 0.017 0.01 1.03 0.21























Notes:





1. Previously disclosed and included here for completeness.

2. Composite intervals are calculated above noted cutoffs and may include a maximum of 10m of internal waste.

3. Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo.

The drill program is now complete. A total of 7,599m was drilled in 18 drill holes. Assay results have now been received for all of the drill holes.

Figure 1 - Woodjam Property Map

Figure 2 - Drilling Target Area Locations

Figure 3 - Deerhorn Drill Holes DH23-104 and 107 Cross Section

Figure 4 - Takom Drill Hole TK23-111 Cross Section

Figure 5 - Megaton Area Drilling Plan

Figure 6 - Megaton Drill Hole MT23-116 Cross Section

Table 2 - 2023 Drill Hole Details

Hole-ID Length (m) Azm Dip Northing Easting Elevation SE23-100 603 170 -75 5788697 613288 960 SE23-101 506 315 -80 5788288 613082 981 SE23-102 509 310 -75 5788210 612934 991 WJ23-103 452 345 -60 5789223 612130 1095 DH23-104 429 220 -65 5791793 611532 924 WJ23-105 111 345 -60 5789399 612193 1083 WJ23-106 452 20 -60 5789400 612194 1083 DH23-107 414 220 -55 5791797 611525 924 SE23-108 360 130 -65 5787532 612714 1024 DH23-109 439 220 -65 5791751 611608 924 SE23-110 411 130 -65 5787668 612555 1013 TK23-111 359 310 -55 5788486 610928 992 DH23-112 251 215 -65 5792258 611256 916 TK23-113 302 310 -55 5788499 610318 953 DH23-114 221 210 -60 5792079 611074 918 ME23-115 419 320 -55 5791352 611156 925 MT23-116 476 310 -70 5789461 614872 958 ME23-117 434 310 -80 5791096 611126 942 MT23-118 452 330 -70 5789576 615006 965

Note: Coordinates are North American Datum 1983, Universal Transverse Mercator Zone 10 North (NAD83 z 10N)

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of Vizsla's geologists and the chain of custody from the sampling facility in Horsefly to the sample preparation facility, ALS Laboratories in Kamloops, BC, was continuously monitored.

Core samples were taken as ½ core, from a minimum of 0.3 m to a maximum of 2 m core length to account for lithological or alteration boundaries. Samples were then crushed, pulverised and sample pulps were analysed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid, ICP-MS multielement package (ALS code ME-MS61) and an ICP-AES method for high-grade copper samples (ALS code ME-OG62). Gold was analysed using a 30 g aliquot by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (ALS code Au-ICP21).

Certified reference material was inserted every 10th sample. Coarse blank was inserted every 20th sample. For approximately 2.5% of core samples, the remaining ½ core was taken as a field duplicate. For 2.5% of core samples a preparation duplicate is taken after coarse crushing is complete at the laboratory.

In addition to Vizsla's QA/QC program, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by ALS according to their internal procedures. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

Repricing of Warrants

The Company intends to reprice and extend the expiry date of a total of 3,072,061 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.65 per common share expiring on April 14, 2024 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on April 14, 2022. The Company proposes to reprice the Warrants to $0.35 per share and extend the expiry date by an additional year to April 14, 2025.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The extension of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

