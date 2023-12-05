Go Metals Announces Director Changes

Vancouver, December 5, 2023 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") announces that Mr. Adrian Smith has resigned from the Board of Directors and Mr. Harley Slade has been appointed in his place effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Smith for his dedicated service on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Slade is currently President of Caveman Exploration, a company focused on providing exploration services in Canada. He first started working with Go Metals in 2018 and has since worked on company projects in both the Yukon and Quebec. Mr. Slade holds a degree in Geology from Simon Fraser University.

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals, states, "I have known Harley for over 5 years, first meeting him when we were working in BC. He is one of the champions of the HSP project and has been helping further academic study of the HSP anorthosite complex. Harley's appointment to the Board is a step towards our commitment to HSP over the next few years."

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's flagship HSP project has multiple nickel-copper sulphide targets within a 400 square kilometre land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

The HSP and KM98 properties host multiple magmatic sulphide targets within a potential new nickel belt spanning hundreds of kilometres across the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex in the Grenville Province.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

Scott@GoMetals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties, future production, reserve potential, and events or developments that the Company expects. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance, they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws. There are several risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at SedarPlus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

