Basin Uranium Stakes Significant New Uranium Project in Wyoming

Vancouver, December 6, 2023 - Basin Uranium Corp. (CSE: NCLR) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the South Pass Property Uranium Project (the "Project" or "South Pass") located in Fremont and Sublette County, Wyoming, USA. The Project, which was acquired through direct staking by the Company, is comprised of 151 unpatented mineral lode claims totaling 3,775 acres located along the perimeter of the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming (see Figure 1). Wyoming is home to both the largest uranium reserves and top producing state in US1, with the Great Divide Basin representing the least exploited of Wyoming's basins estimated to contain over 270 million pounds of uranium2.

"The staking of the South Pass property represents our continued expansion into the USA, focused on acquiring strategic assets located in in prolific mining districts with extensive historical exploration," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "Preliminary review of historical exploration records for South Pass dating back to the 1960's indicates the potential to host ISR-amendable uranium mineralization. Wyoming represents one of the premiere exploration and mining jurisdictions for uranium within the USA which provides for a clearly defined and expedient pathway for permitting and development."

South Pass Project, Wyoming

The South Pass Uranium Project is comprised of 3,775 acres of contiguous claims (151 unpatented mineral lode claims) located 45 miles southwest of Lander, Wyoming. Access to the property is facilitated through State Highway 28, located within 5 miles to the southeast, with year-round gravel and ATV roads servicing the claims. Exploration dates back to the 1960's and 1970's with several large companies having drilled numerous wells along a 12-mile-long trend that bisects the long axis of the property. Specifically, close-spaced drilling by Rocky Mountain Energy Corp. (a subsidiary of Union Pacific Railway) in the 1980's reported uranium mineralization at depths of over 400 feet - depths which would be potentially amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. Evaluation of historical records also indicated a historic resource was calculated on at least two parts of the claims currently comprising the South Pass project, however additional verification and validation must be performed by the Company's Qualified Person before being disclosed publicly.

The reader is cautioned that at this time it is too early to assess the feasibility of these recovery methods at South Pass however mineralization at this depth typically lies within the parameters of ISR mining and recovery.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company has three advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord project in South Dakota, the South Pass project in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All three projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

