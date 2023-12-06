Ellie Owens Appointed to E2 Board

TORONTO, December 6, 2023 - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU)(OTCQB:ETUGF) announces that Ellie Owens, President and Co-Founder of E2Gold, has been appointed the Board of Directors of the Company.

Dave Good, Chair of the Board, stated, "We are happy to have Ellie join the Board. She has been integral to E2Gold's formation and evolution, and this move recognizes that important contribution."

Additionally, Todd Hennis has resigned as Board member and Audit Committee Chair. The Company has named Peter Bojtos as Chair of the Audit Committee, and has added Dave Good to the Committee. Both are independent directors.

Eric Owens, "We thank Todd for his service and commitment to the company from its early days to the present. He has been a long time colleague and trusted advisor, and we wish him well."

On the exploration front, the Company has begun line cutting and Induced Polarization work to aid in pinpointing drill hole target locations for its next round of drilling on the McKinnon East Extension, where Company geologists have uncovered high grade gold and base metal veins.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property, the 80 km long Hawkins Gold Project in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines. The property is anchored by the McKinnon Zone Inferred Resource of 6.2 Mt grading 1.65 Au g/t, for 328,800 ounces of gold1. E2Gold is working to increasing shareholder value through discoveries at Hawkins.

Note 1: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on Hawkins Gold Project, Ontario, by P&E Mining Consultants, effective date September 10, 2020.

