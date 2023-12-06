NOA Lithium Announces New Claims at Arizaro and Tolillar Salars

BUENOS AIRES, December 6, 2023 - NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSX-V:NOAL) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mining claims covering 38,676 hectares ("ha") at the Arizaro salar and 8,088 ha at the Tolillar salar, located in Salta province, Argentina have been officially registered in the name of a wholly owned subsidiary of NOAin the Mining Cadastre of the Province of Salta, pending final granting as mining concessions.

The 12 new Arizaro claims, known as Hilario XII to Hilario XXIII, consolidate one single block of contiguous claims, and will result in the Company holding a total of 77,704 ha of mining claims at the Arizaro salar.

At Tolillar, the 3 new claims, known as Ema II, Ema III and Ema VI, are located west of the Company's current Tolillar claims, and expand the Company's mining rights in this salar to a total of 10,836 ha.

With these new mining claims, NOA now controls more than 140,000 ha in the Lithium Triangle in Argentina, of which more than 120,000 ha are located in the Rio Grande, Arizaro and Salinas Grandes salars, which represent the Company's three highest-priority assets.

Gabriel Rubacha, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NOA, stated, "The new claims in Arizaro nearly double our current land position in this salar, and provide a new opportunity for further exploration and development of this project. With the addition of these claims, NOA holds one of the largest land positions by a single company in the Arizaro salar. The well-known exploration potential of the Arizaro salar and our extensive land position in this area provides a great opportunity for NOA to continue to explore this region, following the completion of our successful exploration efforts at our flagship Rio Grande project. The initial drilling campaign at Rio Grande will be completed by year end and we are on schedule to release our maiden resource at Rio Grande in early 2024".

Maps showing NOA's current land holdings at both the Arizaro and Tolillar salars, including the newly acquired claims, can be found in Maps 1 and 2 below.

Map 1 - Arizaro Project Claim Map

Map 2 -Tolillar Project Claim Map

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars (Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes) and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

